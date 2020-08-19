|
In CA: Newsom declares emergency over wildfires; a bear bites; bubonic plague arrives
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Plus: The Golden State Killer hears from victims, hope for the U.S. Postal Service, promising coronavirus news and the governor declares an emergency over fires
California State in the western United States
California governor emphasizes climate change threat at DNCCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom, appearing from a forest while wildfires ravage the state, used his time at the Democratic National Convention to emphasize the..
CBS News
Former California Senator Barbara Boxer: "We are the laughing stock of the world"Former California Senator Barbara Boxer says President Trump's presidency has turned the country into the "laughing stock of the world." She joins Elaine Quijano..
CBS News
In CA: Uber and Lyft get a green light, chaos at L.A. Post Offices, and fires rage onPlus: Will Joshua trees be designated endangered? Newsom skips the DNC. And meet a really fat bear (not in California)
USATODAY.com
California wildfires prompt thousand to evacuateThousands of people have been forced to leave their homes due to several wildfires that are tearing through countless acres of land in California.
CBS News
At least 2 dead as wildfires rage through CaliforniaDeadly wildfires continue to rage through Northern California. More than 100 homes have been destroyed, and some 50,000 more are threatened. Carter Evans..
CBS News
Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California
California Declares State of Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Rage On
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Heat, lightning fuel California wildfiresCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed an ongoing heat wave and lightning strikes for 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires. He said the..
USATODAY.com
Some can't afford internet as classes go online
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07Published
Visalia Ransacker pseudonym formerly used to refer to the Golden State Killer
Sneak peek: The Golden State KillerSurvivors confront the man known as The Golden State Killer, after his 40 year reign of terror. "48 Hours" and correspondent Tracy Smith have the latest in the..
CBS News
'Rot in hell': 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo faces his victims in court on first day of sentencing hearingsJoseph James DeAngelo, the man dubbed as the "Golden State Killer," is thought to be one of California's most prolific serial killers.
USATODAY.com
'Golden State Killer' Gets An Earful From Victims, Complete With Gesture
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government
How journalism helped save the postal servicePostmaster general Louis Dejoy suspended controversial changes to the U.S. Postal Service after critics claimed the changes were causing mail delays, potentially..
CBS News
Representative Jayapal on examining the U.S. Postal ServiceThe Congressional Progressive Caucus held a hearing Thursday to better understand how the U.S. Postal Service has transformed in recent months under the..
CBS News
Ex-Postal Service official: White House involved in slowing mailThe former top USPS official said the Trump administration has been "politicizing" the Postal Service.
CBS News
Here’s What to Watch as the Postmaster General Testifies Before CongressLouis DeJoy’s appearance before the Senate Homeland Security Committee will be his first congressional testimony since he suspended cost-cutting measures at..
NYTimes.com
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Most Americans support more funding for Postal Service to handle mail-in ballots, poll findsThe former vice chairman of the U.S. Postal Service's Board of Governors and inspector general, David C. Williams, testified before the Congressional Progressive..
CBS News
