River Fire flames burn on mountain top as wildfire prompts evacuations

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Fire crews were fighting to contain the River Fire near Salinas, California, as it threatened residential homes on August 18.
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
News video: River fire grows to 10,074 acres as evacuations continue

River fire grows to 10,074 acres as evacuations continue 02:05

 Fire crews are struggling to contain the River fire in Salinas, California as it continues to grow. As of Tuesday night, the fire had burned 10,074 acres.

Salinas, California Salinas, California City in California, United States


California California State in the western United States

AP Top Stories August 19 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 19th: Democratic Party formally nominates Joe Biden; Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Colin Powell hammer President Trump;..
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris at the DNC, coronavirus outbreak, California wildfires: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Kamala Harris headlines Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, California wildfires rage on and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
California Governor declares state of emergency due to wildfires [Video]

California Governor declares state of emergency due to wildfires

California's Governor has declared a statewide emergency as they battle dozensof wildfires amid possibly the highest heatwave ever recorded.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

California Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Wildfires

 The move will allow Gov. Gavin Newsom to mobilize resources from outside the state, and the California National Guard will assist with relief efforts.
NYTimes.com

Hennessey fire triggers evacuations in Napa County, California [Video]

Hennessey fire triggers evacuations in Napa County, California

Flames and smoke from the Hennessy Fire in Napa County, California, rise over nearby homes on Tuesday evening (August 18). The brush fire - believed to have started from lightning strikes - has..

Credit: Newsflare
People Impacted By Williams Fork Fire Prepare For The Worst [Video]

People Impacted By Williams Fork Fire Prepare For The Worst

The wildfire burning in Grand County could force more evacuations, including livestock.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver
Hellish scene as brush fire flames rise alongside road in Hawaii [Video]

Hellish scene as brush fire flames rise alongside road in Hawaii

This was the hellish scene as motorists drove by raging wild fires in Hawaii yesterday afternoon (August 17). Flames were spreading through bushes alongside the Kaukonahua Road in Kunia as high..

Credit: Newsflare

Fast-moving Northern California fire spares historic family-owned winery: 'It's a mircale'

 Phil Sunseri thanked California firefighters Tuesday after they were reportedly able to save his family's 130-year-old Napa Valley winery from a fast-moving...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •HNGN

Fire tornado warning grips California as wildfire explodes with 'extremely dangerous' conditions north of Tahoe

 An explosive wildfire burning in Northern California whipped up a rare and dangerous fire tornado on Saturday, triggering a dire warning from forecasters. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsDaily Caller

