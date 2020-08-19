|
River Fire flames burn on mountain top as wildfire prompts evacuations
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Fire crews were fighting to contain the River Fire near Salinas, California, as it threatened residential homes on August 18.
Salinas, California City in California, United States
California State in the western United States
