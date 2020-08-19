Global  
 

Former FBI lawyer pleads guilty in first criminal charge from Durham probe

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Clinesmith admitted he doctored an email that was part of a FISA court application to surveil 2016 Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
