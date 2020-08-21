|
13-year-old speaks at DNC about bond with Biden over stutter
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Brayden Harrington, 13, spoke at the DNC about how he bonded with Joe Biden because they both have a stutter. "He told me that we were members of the same club -- we stutter," Brayden said. Watch his remarks.
