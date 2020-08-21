Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
One of the president's closest former associates, Steve Bannon, is out on bond Friday after being arrested on fraud charges over an alleged scheme connected to the president's long-promised border wall. Paula Reid reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud 01:16

 Bannon is one of four men who've been arrested following an investigation by the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Steve Bannon Steve Bannon American media executive and former White House Chief Strategist for Donald Trump

Eye Opener: Joe Biden calls for unity in DNC speech

 Joe Biden officially became the Democratic nominee for president Thursday night and pledged to unite the country in his speech at the DNC. Also, Steve Bannon, a..
CBS News
Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges [Video]

Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:05Published

Criminal allegations against Steve Bannon and Trump's inner circle are unprecedented

 Bannon arrest is latest in a long line of criminal charges involving Trump confidants. This level of criminality surrounding a president is unparalleled.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Billie Eilish Speaks On Trump At DNC [Video]

Billie Eilish Speaks On Trump At DNC

Billie Eilish performed at the Democratic National Convention last night. She used the opportunity to encourage her fans to vote and did not hold back when it came to Trump. "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about." Billie also debuted her new song "My Future," performing it at an event for the first time. Many artists are encouraging young people to register to vote as election day approaches. Check your local dates for registration.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Trump's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify before Senate panel about postal delays

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will face senators on Capitol Hill on Friday and is expected to explain changes made at the U.S. Postal Service.
USATODAY.com
Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon [Video]

Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon

President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he was pardoning Anthony. She was charged for illegally voting in 1872.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Paula Reid American journalist

Trump says he feels "very badly" for Steve Bannon

 President Trump said he feels "very badly" for Steve Bannon after his former adviser was arrested on fraud charges today. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci recovering from surgery on vocal cord

 The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key player in the nation's coronavirus response, is home recovering from surgery to remove a..
CBS News

U.S. Postal Service pauses controversial changes ahead of election

 The U.S. Postal Service is pausing controversial changes that had drawn criticism from many Democrats as more people are expected to vote-by-mail in November...
CBS News

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy halts changes to Postal Service until after 2020 election

 The Postmaster general is under fire Wednesday morning for changes he's made to the Postal Service. This comes as at least 20 state attorneys general agree to..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 8/21 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/21

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president, President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested, and a possible German..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:23Published
Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy [Video]

Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy

A Castle Rock man was one of four people, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, whose indictments were unsealed Thursday on counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:12Published
Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges [Video]

Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges

Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, left a Manhattan federal court Thursday evening after pleading not guilty on charges of defrauding donors in a scheme to help build..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this

fringephile

Fringephile RT @RyanTClarke: BREAKING: Management in the #USPS are being encouraged to destroy evidence that might incriminate Postmaster General Louis… 2 seconds ago

pro_gwen

Gwen RT @NBCNews: In the weeks before Louis DeJoy was installed as postmaster general, Sec. Mnuchin held a series of one-on-one meetings with me… 2 seconds ago

PLGSioux

PLG RT @TimOBrien: USPS: Louis DeJoy testifies before the Senate today and the House on Monday. Here's what legislators should ask him about th… 2 seconds ago

emmnyc

eat the rich RT @SenWarren: Trump megadonor & Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify in the Senate this morning about the policy changes he’s made… 3 seconds ago

mrbc1848vu

MRBCforProgress RT @sahilkapur: VICE: After Louis DeJoy said he’s suspending changes to avoid an appearance of slowing down election mail, “USPS instructed… 4 seconds ago

SnarkBot3000

SnarkBOT 3000 RT @NoahBookbinder: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s use of the postal service to undermine voting by mail apparently for the political ben… 5 seconds ago

trabzon64

John Guglielmi RT @CREWcrew: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin appears to have been involved in the process of appointing Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General… 6 seconds ago

BouldinJohn

John Bouldin RT @CBSDFW: An email, sent hours after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's public suspension of changes, instructs postal workers not to recon… 18 seconds ago