Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
One of the president's closest former associates, Steve Bannon, is out on bond Friday after being arrested on fraud charges over an alleged scheme connected to the president's long-promised border wall. Paula Reid reports.
Steve Bannon American media executive and former White House Chief Strategist for Donald Trump
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Paula Reid American journalist
