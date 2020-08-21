Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lori Loughlin and husband sentenced in college admissions scandal case

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Actress Lori Loughlin will serve two months in prison while her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in the college admissions scandal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Lori Loughlin Gets 2 Months In Prison For College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5-Month Sentence

Lori Loughlin Gets 2 Months In Prison For College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5-Month Sentence 00:50

 Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced Friday to federal prison time for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to USC as athletic recruits.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lori Loughlin Lori Loughlin American actress

AP Top Stories August 21 P

 Here's the latest for Friday, August 21st: Trump calls Democratic convention 'darkest, gloomiest' ever; Postmaster Gen. DeJoy faced questions on Capitol Hill;..
USATODAY.com

Loughlin gets prison time in college bribery scandal

 "Full House" actor Lori Loughlin must serve two months in prison and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, must serve five months for their part in a..
USATODAY.com

Lori Loughlin, US actress, jailed over college admissions scandal

 The star from US sitcom Full House was handed a two-month sentence after agreeing a plea deal.
BBC News

Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison in college admissions scandal

 Actress Lori Loughlin has been sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal. Her husband, designer Mossimo..
CBS News

Mossimo Giannulli American fashion designer

Lori Loughlin's husband gets 5 months in prison in admissions scandal

 Giannulli, 55, is also required to serve two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $250,000 and serve 250 hours of community service.
CBS News

Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal

 Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli hear their fate when they are sentenced Aug. 21 under the terms of their separate plea deals.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

WBZ Evening News Update For August 21 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For August 21

Athol school workers test positive for Covid-19; Boston Public Schools begin year learning remotely; Actress Lori Loughlin, husband sentenced to prison for college admissions scandal; Chance of weekend..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:04Published
Lori Loughlin Sentenced To 2 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scam [Video]

Lori Loughlin Sentenced To 2 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scam

A federal judge in Boston accepted a plea deal that calls for “Full House” star Lori Loughlin to serve two months in prison.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:45Published
Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case [Video]

Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case

On Friday, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal. His sentence comes just a few hours before his wife, disgraced actress Lori Loughlin,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin and husband sentenced in college admissions scandal case

 Actress Lori Loughlin will serve two months in prison while her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in the college...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comE! OnlineNewsmaxIndependentCBC.caJust Jared

College admissions scandal: Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin's husband, sentenced to five months in prison

 Both Giannulli and Loughlin have pleaded guilty
Independent Also reported by •NewsmaxFOXNews.comCBC.caJust Jared

Celebrity Social Media, August 21, 2020

 Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are finally being sentenced for the college admissions scandal. This story was a punchline for months but...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this