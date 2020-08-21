|
Lori Loughlin and husband sentenced in college admissions scandal case
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Actress Lori Loughlin will serve two months in prison while her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in the college admissions scandal.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lori Loughlin American actress
AP Top Stories August 21 PHere's the latest for Friday, August 21st: Trump calls Democratic convention 'darkest, gloomiest' ever; Postmaster Gen. DeJoy faced questions on Capitol Hill;..
USATODAY.com
Loughlin gets prison time in college bribery scandal"Full House" actor Lori Loughlin must serve two months in prison and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, must serve five months for their part in a..
USATODAY.com
Lori Loughlin, US actress, jailed over college admissions scandalThe star from US sitcom Full House was handed a two-month sentence after agreeing a plea deal.
BBC News
Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison in college admissions scandalActress Lori Loughlin has been sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal. Her husband, designer Mossimo..
CBS News
Mossimo Giannulli American fashion designer
Lori Loughlin's husband gets 5 months in prison in admissions scandalGiannulli, 55, is also required to serve two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $250,000 and serve 250 hours of community service.
CBS News
Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admissions scandalLori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli hear their fate when they are sentenced Aug. 21 under the terms of their separate plea deals.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this