Lori Loughlin and husband sentenced in college admissions scandal case

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 3 hours ago Lori Loughlin Gets 2 Months In Prison For College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5-Month Sentence 00:50 Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced Friday to federal prison time for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to USC as athletic recruits.