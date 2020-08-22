Global  
 

Could the U.K.'s Boris Johson get along with Joe Biden?

CBS News Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Trump have a good relationship. So what if Joe Biden takes over? Almost certainly, says CBS News contributor Simon Bates in this week's "London Calling."
