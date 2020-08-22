|
UPS Driver Charged in a Series of Shootings on an Oregon Highway
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Officials said Kenneth Ayers fired at vehicles from a UPS tractor-trailer on seven separate occasions starting in May. A motive for the shootings, which injured one person, was unknown.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
