Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UPS Driver Charged in a Series of Shootings on an Oregon Highway

NYTimes.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Officials said Kenneth Ayers fired at vehicles from a UPS tractor-trailer on seven separate occasions starting in May. A motive for the shootings, which injured one person, was unknown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Parcel Service United Parcel Service American package delivery company

Federal government wants COVID vaccine distribution system in place and ready to roll by Nov. 1

 To prepare for deadline, test runs will start next month on logistics to distribute millions of doses of vaccine in the US, says UPS official
USATODAY.com
UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS [Video]

UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS

United Parcel Service and FedEx on Friday shot down social media calls that they step in to deliver mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service, which is warning states of potentially "significant" delays. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:10Published

Tweets about this