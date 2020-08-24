Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBS Weekend News, August 23, 2020

CBS News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura; Family turns their love for books into virtual storytelling series about Black history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Weekend Shifts Coming For Many NYPD Officers

Weekend Shifts Coming For Many NYPD Officers 03:04

 Police Commissioner Dermot Shea is set to make the move official as a way to combat the rash of gun violence that has plagued the city for weeks. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boaters Raise Questions About Possible Restrictions At Montrose Harbor [Video]

Boaters Raise Questions About Possible Restrictions At Montrose Harbor

There was confusion this weekend at Montrose Harbor, as an official message posted to social media had boaters thinking it was closed. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports, that was not the case.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:54Published
Selena Gomez Shares Favorite Memories [Video]

Selena Gomez Shares Favorite Memories

Rare Beauty is officially launching at Sephora in less than two weeks, and well, if there's anyone more excited than us, it's Selena Gomez — aka the founder. Then, this weekend, Gomez got fans even..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Chicago Weather: Record Level Heat Possible This Week [Video]

Chicago Weather: Record Level Heat Possible This Week

CBS 2 Meterologist Tim McGill has the 7 a.m. forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

CBS Weekend News, August 22, 2020

 Wildfires continue to ravage the West as resources grow thin; Minnesota State Fair’s butter sculpting tradition lives on despite coronavirus cancellation
CBS News


Tweets about this

ips_management

IPS Management Consultants The Southwest Football League's IPS-sponsored Indigenous Round is this weekend – and we’re getting excited! The In… https://t.co/BXmaHiuCYO 12 seconds ago

vasquez_randi

vasquez randi RT @SUNNYLAND24: $HYBE : amazing these Bashers can spend all weekend talking about Old News and February Documents etc etc but Not 1 can ex… 20 minutes ago

bullah02

bullah RT @Vetteleclerc: Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Vettel has received a contract offer from Racing Point (Aston Martin) with an annual sa… 26 minutes ago

axel3100

Axel Lamberton RT @FortniteGame: Play in the #FreeFortnite Cup this weekend to try and win a new OnePlus 8, the only phone with Fortnite at 90FPS. Thanks… 38 minutes ago

turion2001

Taro🇨🇦 RT @globalnews: Sunday's numbers are incomplete, as several provinces and all three territories do not provide coronavirus updates over the… 56 minutes ago

BlkForestGirl

VJ This doesn't seem fair... "Pop stars who come to the city next weekend for MTV's Video Music Awards won't have to q… https://t.co/3Gs2b06zP9 2 hours ago

AJBCSurveys

SJ Lefevre #DIsney News These Were the WEEKEND Wait Times at Disney World on August 23rd https://t.co/rOhERocAyV via… https://t.co/TDcLHYwt9v 3 hours ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca Sunday's numbers are incomplete, as several provinces and all three territories do not provide coronavirus updates… https://t.co/rt1HJgIQjt 3 hours ago