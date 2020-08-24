CBS Weekend News, August 23, 2020
Monday, 24 August 2020 (
10 minutes ago) Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura; Family turns their love for books into virtual storytelling series about Black history.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Selena Gomez Shares Favorite Memories
Rare Beauty is officially launching at Sephora in less than two weeks, and well, if there's anyone more excited than us, it's Selena Gomez — aka the founder. Then, this weekend, Gomez got fans even..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 8 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
CBS Weekend News, August 22, 2020
Wildfires continue to ravage the West as resources grow thin; Minnesota State Fair’s butter sculpting tradition lives on despite coronavirus cancellation
CBS News
23 hours ago
Tweets about this