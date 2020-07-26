Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Jong Un In A Coma? Experts Rebuff Claims From Former South Korean Official

Daily Caller Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Experts are saying to remain skeptical of rumors that Kim Jong Un is in a coma
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News

Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News 01:24

 It is being reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma and therefore his sister Kim-Yo Jong has taken over de facto control of the state since the Communist country cannot be without a leader for a prolonged period. This assessment was made by former aide of South Korea's late...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency [Video]

Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency

North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19. State media said the person defected to South Korea three..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:49Published
North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient [Video]

North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un Might Be in a Coma, New Report Says

 North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is reportedly in a coma, some South Korean officials believe (via TMZ). Chang Song-min, who is a former aide to the late South...
Just Jared

Kim Jong-un is in coma claims South Korean diplomat as North Korea passes power to Kim Yo-jong

 Fuelling rumours of the about the failing health condition of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-Jung,...
Zee News

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un Reportedly in a Coma

 North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is once again on his death bed ... that is, if you buy what some South Korean officials are saying about his mysterious health...
TMZ.com Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this