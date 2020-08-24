Amy Poehler to Direct Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Documentary for Imagine and White Horse Pictures Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Amy Poehler will direct a documentary with the working title “Lucy & Desi” about the marriage between comedy icons Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for Imagine Documentaries and White Horse Pictures, the two companies announced Monday.



Poehler is making her documentary feature directorial debut on the project, and she will also produce the film through her Paper Kite banner. The film has already begun production and will be financed by Imagine Documentaries.



“Lucy & Desi” will tell the story of the groundbreaking comedian Ball, who forever changed the way the world viewed comedy and paved the way for scores of women who followed in her footsteps. The film will utilize archival film and personal still photos, first-person narratives and examine how Ball evolved from a performer to a businesswoman and through “I Love Lucy” and more worked to break barriers for women in entertainment and beyond.



*Also Read:* Netflix Picks Up Documentary on 737 Boeing Max Plane Crashes From Director Rory Kennedy



The documentary also looks at Hollywood’s great love story between Lucy and Desi, and how Ball’s relationship with Arnaz helped to transform the TV industry and has cemented Ball’s legacy long after her death in 1989.



Imagine and White Horse are partnering with Ball and Arnaz’s estate. Producing alongside Poehler are Imagine’s Justin Wilkes and Michael Rosenberg, White Horse’s Nigel Sinclair and Jeanne Elfant Festa, and Diamond Docs’ Mark Monroe. Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Sara Bernstein will executive produce with White Horse’s Nicholas Ferrall and Cassidy Hartmann, and Diamond Docs’ Morgan Sackett. Mark Monroe also serves as writer.



The film is being produced with the full cooperation of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz estate through their company Desilu, too LLC and Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz, Jr. are consulting on the film.



“I am so excited to work with Imagine Docs to help present the incredible life and work of the brave and hilarious Lucille Ball, and her husband Desi Arnaz,” said Poehler.



*Also Read:* Leslie Knope Comes to 'Duncanville' in First Look at Season 2 (Video)



“As television’s long-reigning ‘First Family’, Lucy and Desi blazed a revolutionary trail through the cultural landscape that laid the groundwork for so much of the entertainment industry as we now know it,” Imagine Documentaries’ president and producer Justin Wilkes said in a statement. “They created so many television firsts – not only in their portrayal of a multi-ethnic marriage or Lucy’s on-air pregnancy but as the first woman to head a studio and the creators of television syndication. It’s such an incredibly rich, inspiring and entertaining story and we’re honored to bring it to the screen.”



“Jeanne and I are thrilled to be reuniting with Ron, Brian, Michael, Justin, Sara and the Imagine team, and Mark Monroe to tell this extraordinary story about Lucille Ball and the way she transformed all of television while capturing the hearts of the nation. We are proud that Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., have trusted us with their legacy, and so excited to be going on this journey with the brilliant Amy Poehler at the helm,” producer Sinclair said in a statement.



Nearly two-thirds of the country tuned in to watch “I Love Lucy” at its height, and a famous episode in which Ball’s character went into labor on the show, which aired the same day she gave birth in real life to her second child Desi Jr., the episode drew 44 million viewers.



“Lucy & Desi” is the fourth collaboration between Imagine and White Horse, including the documentaries “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week” and “Pavarotti.”



Deadline first reported the news of the project.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to Host 2021 Golden Globes



9 'Mean Girls' Secrets Revealed, From Amy Poehler's Fake Boobs to Lindsay Lohan's Feud



'Wine Country' Star Ana Gasteyer on How Amy Poehler's Film Hits 'Those Sweet Notes of Female Friendship' (Exclusive Video) Amy Poehler will direct a documentary with the working title “Lucy & Desi” about the marriage between comedy icons Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for Imagine Documentaries and White Horse Pictures, the two companies announced Monday.Poehler is making her documentary feature directorial debut on the project, and she will also produce the film through her Paper Kite banner. The film has already begun production and will be financed by Imagine Documentaries.“Lucy & Desi” will tell the story of the groundbreaking comedian Ball, who forever changed the way the world viewed comedy and paved the way for scores of women who followed in her footsteps. The film will utilize archival film and personal still photos, first-person narratives and examine how Ball evolved from a performer to a businesswoman and through “I Love Lucy” and more worked to break barriers for women in entertainment and beyond.*Also Read:* Netflix Picks Up Documentary on 737 Boeing Max Plane Crashes From Director Rory KennedyThe documentary also looks at Hollywood’s great love story between Lucy and Desi, and how Ball’s relationship with Arnaz helped to transform the TV industry and has cemented Ball’s legacy long after her death in 1989.Imagine and White Horse are partnering with Ball and Arnaz’s estate. Producing alongside Poehler are Imagine’s Justin Wilkes and Michael Rosenberg, White Horse’s Nigel Sinclair and Jeanne Elfant Festa, and Diamond Docs’ Mark Monroe. Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Sara Bernstein will executive produce with White Horse’s Nicholas Ferrall and Cassidy Hartmann, and Diamond Docs’ Morgan Sackett. Mark Monroe also serves as writer.The film is being produced with the full cooperation of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz estate through their company Desilu, too LLC and Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz, Jr. are consulting on the film.“I am so excited to work with Imagine Docs to help present the incredible life and work of the brave and hilarious Lucille Ball, and her husband Desi Arnaz,” said Poehler.*Also Read:* Leslie Knope Comes to 'Duncanville' in First Look at Season 2 (Video)“As television’s long-reigning ‘First Family’, Lucy and Desi blazed a revolutionary trail through the cultural landscape that laid the groundwork for so much of the entertainment industry as we now know it,” Imagine Documentaries’ president and producer Justin Wilkes said in a statement. “They created so many television firsts – not only in their portrayal of a multi-ethnic marriage or Lucy’s on-air pregnancy but as the first woman to head a studio and the creators of television syndication. It’s such an incredibly rich, inspiring and entertaining story and we’re honored to bring it to the screen.”“Jeanne and I are thrilled to be reuniting with Ron, Brian, Michael, Justin, Sara and the Imagine team, and Mark Monroe to tell this extraordinary story about Lucille Ball and the way she transformed all of television while capturing the hearts of the nation. We are proud that Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., have trusted us with their legacy, and so excited to be going on this journey with the brilliant Amy Poehler at the helm,” producer Sinclair said in a statement.Nearly two-thirds of the country tuned in to watch “I Love Lucy” at its height, and a famous episode in which Ball’s character went into labor on the show, which aired the same day she gave birth in real life to her second child Desi Jr., the episode drew 44 million viewers.“Lucy & Desi” is the fourth collaboration between Imagine and White Horse, including the documentaries “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week” and “Pavarotti.”Deadline first reported the news of the project.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to Host 2021 Golden Globes9 'Mean Girls' Secrets Revealed, From Amy Poehler's Fake Boobs to Lindsay Lohan's Feud'Wine Country' Star Ana Gasteyer on How Amy Poehler's Film Hits 'Those Sweet Notes of Female Friendship' (Exclusive Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Red White and Wasted Documentary movie



Red White and Wasted Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: An unapologetic look at race, class and polarized politics manifest themselves in unexpected and very messy ways in director Andrei.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:10 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Realscreen Amy Poehler will mark her feature documentary directing debut in partnership with Imagine Documentaries and White H… https://t.co/L9HPOmh2xA 22 minutes ago amanda ☼ Amy Poehler to Direct Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Documentary - Rolling Stone https://t.co/WEDvkxmvfk 34 minutes ago danielle RT @TheWrap: Amy Poehler will direct a documentary about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for Imagine Docs and White Horse Pictures https://t.co… 44 minutes ago Anna Amy Poehler direct documentary Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz Marriage Imagine – Deadline https://t.co/McaJBOjr6W 46 minutes ago Roger Tennis Amy Poehler direct documentary Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz Marriage Imagine – Deadline https://t.co/gDjYJholYl 1 hour ago Phyllis A. Gilchrist RT @RollingStone: Amy Poehler is set to direct a documentary, 'Lucy and Desi,' on comedy husband-and-wife duo Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.… 1 hour ago frankjfernandez Amy Poehler to Direct Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Documentary - Rolling Stone https://t.co/lHTR5fQPz9 2 hours ago frankjfernandez Amy Poehler to Direct Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Documentary https://t.co/Ef2pioqfOX 2 hours ago

