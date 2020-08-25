Global  
 

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. reportedly resigns and then walks it back

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Taking over for his father thirteen years ago, Jerry Falwell Jr.'s reign as president of Liberty University may be ending. The news comes amid reports of his wife's alleged affair with a business partner that the couple met in 2012. Jericka Duncan reports.
