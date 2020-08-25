‘The West Wing’ Cast, Aaron Sorkin to Reunite for HBO Max Stage Performance of ‘Hartsfield’s Landing’ Episode Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Aaron Sorkin and the cast of “The West Wing” is reuniting for a stage performance of Season 3 episode “Hartfield’s Landing.” The special, which will benefit the Michelle Obama co-chaired nonprofit When We All Vote, will air this fall on HBO Max ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.



“Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting ‘The West Wing’ cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election,” Aaron Sorkin said.



“With ‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,’ we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”



“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer.



