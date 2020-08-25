Liberty University accepts Jerry Falwell Jr. resignation

After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation



Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University. Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year. According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most influential conservatives in the world. His resignation comes after lurid sex scandal surrounding his and his wife's relationship with a pool boy. The pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, claims he didn't just have an affair with Becki Falwell. He says Jerry watched them have sex.

