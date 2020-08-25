Global  
 

Liberty University accepts Jerry Falwell Jr. resignation

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The evangelical leader is facing allegations of sexual impropriety involving a business associate.
Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. Withdrew Resignation, Board Meeting Tuesday

Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. Withdrew Resignation, Board Meeting Tuesday

 Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. agreed to resign as Liberty University's president Monday, but then withdrew his resignation when news of the decision emerged, the university said in a statement. Katie Johnston reports.

Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Officially Out at Liberty University

 “We almost had a monarchy,” said one of many students who were relieved that Mr. Falwell’s resignation was accepted.
Jerry Falwell Jr. officially resigns as Liberty University president, university confirms

 The news comes after reports Falwell and his wife had a years-long sexual relationship with a business partner.
Jerry Falwell Jr. and Liberty University: What we know

 Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. went back and forth over resigning Monday.
After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation [Video]

After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University. Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year. According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most influential conservatives in the world. His resignation comes after lurid sex scandal surrounding his and his wife's relationship with a pool boy. The pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, claims he didn't just have an affair with Becki Falwell. He says Jerry watched them have sex.

Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and..

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary

Jerry Falwell Jr. has taken a temporary leave of absence from his position as head of Liberty University. Falwell apologized after posting a vacation photo that showed him with his pants unzipped and..

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence' [Video]

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'

Liberty University officials say Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an 'indefinite leave of absence from his roles' as president and chancellor. The son of the late Jerry Falwell, Falwell Jr. is a top..

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as head of Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as head of Liberty University Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned from his leadership post at evangelical Liberty University amid allegations related to his wife's sexual encounters with a much...
News Brief: Republican Convention, Wisconsin Protests, Jerry Falwell Jr.

 Day 1 of the GOP convention rebutted the Democrats' convention. In Kenosha, Wis., peaceful protests end with fires and looting. And, Jerry Falwell Jr.'s role at...
