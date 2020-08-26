Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Falwell Jr. Says He'll Get $10.5M for Leaving Liberty University

Newsmax Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Jerry Falwell Jr. said he is entitled to receive $10.5 million over the next two years from Liberty University after he resigned as president of the school this week. Falwell left his job after allegations of an extramarital affair between his wife and another man surfaced. Falwell's wife...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation

After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation 00:42

 Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University. Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year. According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most influential conservatives in the world. His resignation comes after lurid sex scandal surrounding his and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University after scandal.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:46Published
Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal [Video]

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:17Published
Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

What Jerry Falwell Jr. Taught Me at Liberty University

 Here’s how a Christian education can go wrong.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.comJapan TodayUpworthyIndependentNPRNew Zealand Herald

Jerry Falwell steps down from Liberty U. after 'pool boy' claims evangelical head was involved in wife's affair

 Jerry Falwell Jr. stepped down from his position as president of Liberty University, a school official told the Associated Press.
Christian Post Also reported by •NPRUSATODAY.com

Falwell Officially Resigns From University Over Personal Scandals

Falwell Officially Resigns From University Over Personal Scandals Watch VideoJerry Falwell Jr. is officially out at Liberty University — announcing his resignation as president Tuesday. The prominent evangelical figure's...
Newsy Also reported by •IndependentNPRNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this