NBA postpones playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks boycott
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
The NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. NBA analyst Bill Reiter joins CBSN to discuss.
Kenny Smith walks off TNT pregame show in support of NBA players' protestFormer NBA star Kenny Smith showed his solidarity with the league-wide protest over Jacob Blake shooting, leaving his TNT colleagues stunned.
USATODAY.com
Kenny Smith Walks Off 'Inside the NBA' Set to Support NBA Player BoycottsKenny Smith just walked off the set of "Inside the NBA" in a show of solidarity with the NBA players who are boycotting Wednesday's playoff games. "As a black..
TMZ.com
NBA postpones playoff games after Bucks boycott Game 5The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting Game 5 of their first round playoff series as a sign of protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The NBA..
CBS News
'WE DEMAND CHANGE': NBA players including LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell demand justice on social mediaMany NBA players, including LeBron James, went online to support Bucks' protest against racial injustice and league's decision to postpone games.
USATODAY.com
NBA postpones all three of Wednesday's playoff games after Bucks protest Jacob Blake shootingThe NBA and the Players Association reached a joint agreement to call off the entire day's schedule after the Bucks' protest of Jacob Blake shooting.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin attorney general identifies officer who shot Jacob BlakeWisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha has been identified as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran...
CBS News
Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times Identified as Rusten SheskeyThe Wisconsin cop who fired seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake has been identified as officer Rusten Sheskey ... as more details from the case were just..
TMZ.com
Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting namedWisconsin's attorney general names the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.
BBC News
Teenager charged with homicide in protest shootings
