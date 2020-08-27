Global  
 

NBA postpones playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks boycott

CBS News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
The NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. NBA analyst Bill Reiter joins CBSN to discuss.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott 02:48

 [NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

Kenny Smith walks off TNT pregame show in support of NBA players' protest

 Former NBA star Kenny Smith showed his solidarity with the league-wide protest over Jacob Blake shooting, leaving his TNT colleagues stunned.
Kenny Smith Walks Off 'Inside the NBA' Set to Support NBA Player Boycotts

 Kenny Smith just walked off the set of "Inside the NBA" in a show of solidarity with the NBA players who are boycotting Wednesday's playoff games. "As a black..
NBA postpones playoff games after Bucks boycott Game 5

 The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting Game 5 of their first round playoff series as a sign of protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The NBA..
'WE DEMAND CHANGE': NBA players including LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell demand justice on social media

 Many NBA players, including LeBron James, went online to support Bucks' protest against racial injustice and league's decision to postpone games.
NBA postpones all three of Wednesday's playoff games after Bucks protest Jacob Blake shooting

 The NBA and the Players Association reached a joint agreement to call off the entire day's schedule after the Bucks' protest of Jacob Blake shooting.
Wisconsin attorney general identifies officer who shot Jacob Blake

 Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha has been identified as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran...
Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times Identified as Rusten Sheskey

 The Wisconsin cop who fired seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake has been identified as officer Rusten Sheskey ... as more details from the case were just..
Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting named

 Wisconsin's attorney general names the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.
Teenager charged with homicide in protest shootings [Video]

Teenager charged with homicide in protest shootings

[NFA] A teenager was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

LeBron James, other NBA players support walkout over shooting of Jacob Blake

 Kneeling wasn't enough. So NBA players walked off the court.  The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday to protest police...
Sen. Graham: Why Was Kenosha Shooting Victim 'Still Moving?'

 Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that he doesn't want to "pre-judge" what happened in the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but he also...
Trey Gowdy: How does creating more innocent victims prove what happened to Floyd, Blake is wrong?

 After raising questions about the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy on Wednesday blasted congressional...
