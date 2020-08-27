NBA, MLB and MLS postpone games after Milwaukee Bucks’ players boycott Orlando Magic playoff game over Jacob Blake shooting Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

A number of major US sporting events were called off on Wednesday as athletes protested against racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last week. Three NBA play-off games, two Major League Baseball matches, three WNBA fixtures and five Major League Soccer games were postponed after player-led actions in response to the […] 👓 View full article

