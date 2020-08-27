NBA, MLB and MLS postpone games after Milwaukee Bucks’ players boycott Orlando Magic playoff game over Jacob Blake shooting
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () A number of major US sporting events were called off on Wednesday as athletes protested against racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last week. Three NBA play-off games, two Major League Baseball matches, three WNBA fixtures and five Major League Soccer games were postponed after player-led actions in response to the […]
Bay Area sports teams cancelled their games Wednesday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Dennis O'Donnell has more about the stoppage and Maria Medina talks about the long tradition of protest..
Hundreds came out to protest in Oakland to show solidarity with the Jacob Blake pro-sports boycott. Blake, a black man, was shot 7 times by an officer in Wisconsin. Joe Vazquez tells us the protest was..
