Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA, MLB and MLS postpone games after Milwaukee Bucks’ players boycott Orlando Magic playoff game over Jacob Blake shooting

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
A number of major US sporting events were called off on Wednesday as athletes protested against racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last week. Three NBA play-off games, two Major League Baseball matches, three WNBA fixtures and five Major League Soccer games were postponed after player-led actions in response to the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game 5 Of NBA Playoffs In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting

Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game 5 Of NBA Playoffs In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting 00:15

 The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in protest of the recent Jacob Blake shooting, CBS Sports reports (0:15).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug. 26, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Milwaukee Bucks read statement on "racial injustices" to explain boycott [Video]

Milwaukee Bucks read statement on "racial injustices" to explain boycott

The Milwaukee Bucks go before cameras to read a team statement explaining their decision to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic do to "racial injustices."

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published
Bay Area Pro-Sports Teams Boycott In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting In Wisconsin [Video]

Bay Area Pro-Sports Teams Boycott In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting In Wisconsin

Bay Area sports teams cancelled their games Wednesday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Dennis O'Donnell has more about the stoppage and Maria Medina talks about the long tradition of protest..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:46Published
Hundreds Protest In Oakland In Solidarity With Jacob Blake Pro-Sports Boycott [Video]

Hundreds Protest In Oakland In Solidarity With Jacob Blake Pro-Sports Boycott

Hundreds came out to protest in Oakland to show solidarity with the Jacob Blake pro-sports boycott. Blake, a black man, was shot 7 times by an officer in Wisconsin. Joe Vazquez tells us the protest was..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

NBA, MLB and MLS postpone games after Milwaukee Bucks' walkout over Jacob Blake shooting

 After Milwaukee Bucks cancelled a fixture over shooting of Jacob Blake, other basketball, football, tennis and soccer players follow suit.
BBC News

NBA Playoff Games Postponed Amid Player Boycott

NBA Playoff Games Postponed Amid Player Boycott Watch VideoThe NBA has postponed Wednesday's playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their contest this afternoon against the Orlando Magic in response...
Newsy Also reported by •BBC NewsCBS NewsE! Onlinecbs4.com

Portlanders stand with Blazers over game postponement, response to shootings

 Prominent Portlanders said Wednesday they support Trail Blazers players, as well as the NBA, after the league postponed three Wednesday playoff games. The league...
bizjournals Also reported by •SOHHcbs4.com

Tweets about this