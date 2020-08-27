Global  
 

Pence accepts nomination, says 'violence must stop'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
In his address to the Republican National Convention from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Vice President Mike Pence said Americans "won't be safe" in Joe Biden's America and forcefully defended law enforcement amid rising race tension. (Aug. 27)
 
News video: Vice President Mike Pence To Accept VP Nomination At RNC

 CBS4's Shaun Boyd talks to Colorado conservatives about what this means for the election.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Highlights From the Republican National Convention: Night 3

 Mike Pence officially accepted the nomination for vice president. In a speech from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Mr. Pence emphasized law and order and acknowledged..
NYTimes.com
"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence [Video]

"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning Democratic rival Joe Biden was a stalking horse for the radical left.

On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming [Video]

On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming

As U.S. Vice President Mike Pence spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, he slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden for saying that 'no miracle' is coming.

Pence warns about 'serious' hurricane during RNC

 Vice President Mike Pence says people in the path of Hurricane Laura should heed warnings about the storm's strength and pledged the administration's help. Pence..
USATODAY.com

Full text: Pence says "the choice is clear" in RNC speech

 The vice president closed the third night of the Republican National Convention with remarks delivered from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
CBS News

Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Republican National Convention

 The third night of the Republican National Convention will feature Vice President Mike Pence speaking from Baltimore's Fort McHenry. CBS News White House..
CBS News

'Miracle around the corner': Mike Pence vouches for Donald Trump's pandemic response as election nears

 Vice President Pence, who will deliver his convention speech at Baltimore's Fort McHenry, echoed Trump's optimistic view of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
USATODAY.com

Full Transcript: Mike Pence’s R.N.C. Speech

 The vice president in a lengthy speech at Fort McHenry said the 2020 election was a choice of “whether America remains America.”
NYTimes.com

Pence slams Biden for saying U.S. is in 'season of darkness' [Video]

Pence slams Biden for saying U.S. is in 'season of darkness'

In a speech that capped the Republican National Convention's third night, Vice President Mike Pence slammed Democrats for 'attacking America' at their convention last week.

RNC 2020: Pence warns Americans 'won't be safe' if Biden wins

 The US vice-president depicts November's vote as a choice between law-and-order and lawlessness.
BBC News

Vice President Mike Pence uses RNC speech to appeal for another four years

 Vice President Mike Pence used his Republican National Convention speech to try to make the case for four more years of the Trump administration by contrasting..
CBS News

