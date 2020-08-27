|
Pence accepts nomination, says 'violence must stop'
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
In his address to the Republican National Convention from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Vice President Mike Pence said Americans "won't be safe" in Joe Biden's America and forcefully defended law enforcement amid rising race tension. (Aug. 27)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Highlights From the Republican National Convention: Night 3Mike Pence officially accepted the nomination for vice president. In a speech from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Mr. Pence emphasized law and order and acknowledged..
NYTimes.com
"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52Published
On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20Published
Pence warns about 'serious' hurricane during RNCVice President Mike Pence says people in the path of Hurricane Laura should heed warnings about the storm's strength and pledged the administration's help. Pence..
USATODAY.com
Baltimore Largest city in Maryland, United States
Full text: Pence says "the choice is clear" in RNC speechThe vice president closed the third night of the Republican National Convention with remarks delivered from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
CBS News
Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Republican National ConventionThe third night of the Republican National Convention will feature Vice President Mike Pence speaking from Baltimore's Fort McHenry. CBS News White House..
CBS News
'Miracle around the corner': Mike Pence vouches for Donald Trump's pandemic response as election nearsVice President Pence, who will deliver his convention speech at Baltimore's Fort McHenry, echoed Trump's optimistic view of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
USATODAY.com
Fort McHenry United States fort
Full Transcript: Mike Pence’s R.N.C. SpeechThe vice president in a lengthy speech at Fort McHenry said the 2020 election was a choice of “whether America remains America.”
NYTimes.com
Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party
Pence slams Biden for saying U.S. is in 'season of darkness'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
RNC 2020: Pence warns Americans 'won't be safe' if Biden winsThe US vice-president depicts November's vote as a choice between law-and-order and lawlessness.
BBC News
Vice President Mike Pence uses RNC speech to appeal for another four yearsVice President Mike Pence used his Republican National Convention speech to try to make the case for four more years of the Trump administration by contrasting..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this