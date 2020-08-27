Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on final night of RNC, reform after Kenosha shooting

CBS News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Republican Senator Tim Scott joins "CBS This Morning" to look ahead at President Trump's convention speech on the final night of the RNC. He also weighs in on what must be done to stop police violence in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Sen. Scott tells ‘cotton to Congress’ story at RNC

Sen. Scott tells ‘cotton to Congress’ story at RNC 01:17

 Speaking at the RNC, Senator Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, said his family went from "cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tim Scott Tim Scott United States Senator from South Carolina

Senator Tim Scott says in RNC speech: Family "went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime"

 As the last speaker on the first of the Republican National Convention, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina painted a picture of American promise under President..
CBS News

At RNC, Scott hits Biden history, actions on race

 The Republican Party's only Black senator, Senator Tim Scott, leveled the kind of personal attack against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's history and..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNC

 Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his family went from "Cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.
USATODAY.com

South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

SC says its 2004 verdict on sub-classification of SC/STs needs to be reconsidered

 The Supreme Court Thursday held that its 2004 verdict holding that states do not have the power to further sub-classify the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled..
IndiaTimes

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump campaign adviser on response to coronavirus pandemic, Jacob Blake shooting

 Few speakers at the Republican National Convention have acknowledged the toll of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., which has claimed more than 179,000 lives...
CBS News

Pence attacks Biden at RNC, calls for “law and order” amid protests

 On the third night of the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the vice presidential nomination and called for "law and..
CBS News

Trump's Republican convention portrays an America most Latinos don't recognize

 The 2020 Republican National Convention has showcased a few Latinos for emotional impact, while skimming over issues that matter to our communities.
USATODAY.com

How to Watch the Republican National Convention

 President Trump will accept the nomination, and the general election season will officially begin.
NYTimes.com

Republican National Committee Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party

RNC Night 3 takeaways: Pence calls Biden a 'Trojan horse' for the radical left, Kellyanne Conway touts Trump's record

 Mike Pence slammed Joe Biden, saying his proposals would leave Americans unsafe and vulnerable, calling him "a Trojan Horse to the radical left."
USATODAY.com

Who is Rep. Elise Stefanik? RNC speaker ranks as one of the most bipartisan lawmakers, but also a staunch Trump supporter

 Four years ago, Stefanik, who ranks as one of the most bi-partisan in Congress, kept her distance from Trump, saying vaguely she endorsed the "party's..
USATODAY.com

Who is Madison Cawthorn? RNC speaker would be youngest member of Congress if he wins in November

 The 25-year-old Republican has pitched himself as a conservative answer to "the Squad."
USATODAY.com
'America's heroism isn't relegated to the battlefield' - Rep. Crenshaw [Video]

'America's heroism isn't relegated to the battlefield' - Rep. Crenshaw

U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who nearly died and lost his right eye in a bombing in Afghanistan, said on Wednesday in his speech at the RNC that America's 'heroism isn't relegated to the battlefield.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Who is US teen, 17, accused of Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest murders?

 The suspect fired his gun on a night when armed militias clashed with black lives matter protests.
BBC News

New details in Jacob Blake police shooting emerge in first law enforcement press conferences

 New details have been released about the Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer accused of shooting Jacob Blake in the back at least seven times. It comes as the U.S...
CBS News
LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting

Jacob Blake, 29, was attempting to diffuse a domestic altercation between two other people when he was shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Kanye West Sues to Get on Presidential Ballot in Ohio After Signatures Rejected

 Kanye West is going after the top election official in Ohio for allegedly going out of his way to keep Ye off the presidential ballot ... according to a new..
TMZ.com

The Elephants in the Room

 Mike Pence talked about the pandemic and the protests, but most G.O.P. convention speeches have seemed like holdovers from January.
NYTimes.com
Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC [Video]

Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving America's safety and economic viability, while cautioning Democrat Joe Biden would set the country on a path to socialism and decline. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NV Sen. Yvanna Cancela talks about final night [Video]

NV Sen. Yvanna Cancela talks about final night

Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela joined 13 Action News after the DNC final night.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:07Published
Parker lauds Fulham's mental toughness [Video]

Parker lauds Fulham's mental toughness

Scott Parker believes Fulham will need to repeat the hard-nosed mental“ingredient” that saw them past Cardiff to beat Brentford and reach thePremier League. Fulham lost 2-1 in the Championship..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this