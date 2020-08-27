|
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on final night of RNC, reform after Kenosha shooting
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Republican Senator Tim Scott joins "CBS This Morning" to look ahead at President Trump's convention speech on the final night of the RNC. He also weighs in on what must be done to stop police violence in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tim Scott United States Senator from South Carolina
Senator Tim Scott says in RNC speech: Family "went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime"As the last speaker on the first of the Republican National Convention, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina painted a picture of American promise under President..
CBS News
At RNC, Scott hits Biden history, actions on raceThe Republican Party's only Black senator, Senator Tim Scott, leveled the kind of personal attack against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's history and..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNCSen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his family went from "Cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.
USATODAY.com
South Carolina State in the southeastern United States
SC says its 2004 verdict on sub-classification of SC/STs needs to be reconsideredThe Supreme Court Thursday held that its 2004 verdict holding that states do not have the power to further sub-classify the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled..
IndiaTimes
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump campaign adviser on response to coronavirus pandemic, Jacob Blake shootingFew speakers at the Republican National Convention have acknowledged the toll of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., which has claimed more than 179,000 lives...
CBS News
Pence attacks Biden at RNC, calls for “law and order” amid protestsOn the third night of the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the vice presidential nomination and called for "law and..
CBS News
Trump's Republican convention portrays an America most Latinos don't recognizeThe 2020 Republican National Convention has showcased a few Latinos for emotional impact, while skimming over issues that matter to our communities.
USATODAY.com
How to Watch the Republican National ConventionPresident Trump will accept the nomination, and the general election season will officially begin.
NYTimes.com
Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party
RNC Night 3 takeaways: Pence calls Biden a 'Trojan horse' for the radical left, Kellyanne Conway touts Trump's recordMike Pence slammed Joe Biden, saying his proposals would leave Americans unsafe and vulnerable, calling him "a Trojan Horse to the radical left."
USATODAY.com
Who is Rep. Elise Stefanik? RNC speaker ranks as one of the most bipartisan lawmakers, but also a staunch Trump supporterFour years ago, Stefanik, who ranks as one of the most bi-partisan in Congress, kept her distance from Trump, saying vaguely she endorsed the "party's..
USATODAY.com
Who is Madison Cawthorn? RNC speaker would be youngest member of Congress if he wins in NovemberThe 25-year-old Republican has pitched himself as a conservative answer to "the Squad."
USATODAY.com
'America's heroism isn't relegated to the battlefield' - Rep. Crenshaw
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Who is US teen, 17, accused of Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest murders?The suspect fired his gun on a night when armed militias clashed with black lives matter protests.
BBC News
New details in Jacob Blake police shooting emerge in first law enforcement press conferencesNew details have been released about the Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer accused of shooting Jacob Blake in the back at least seven times. It comes as the U.S...
CBS News
LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Kanye West Sues to Get on Presidential Ballot in Ohio After Signatures RejectedKanye West is going after the top election official in Ohio for allegedly going out of his way to keep Ye off the presidential ballot ... according to a new..
TMZ.com
The Elephants in the RoomMike Pence talked about the pandemic and the protests, but most G.O.P. convention speeches have seemed like holdovers from January.
NYTimes.com
Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:32Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this