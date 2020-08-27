Global  
 

Hurricane Laura Knocks Out Power For Hundreds Of Thousands In Louisiana And Texas

NPR Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
As of 12 p.m. ET Thursday, 578,911 customers were without power in Louisiana, and in Texas, 139,307 people were in the dark, according to the tracking site poweroutage.us.
 Hurricane Laura continued to rip apart portions of Louisiana and eastern Texas on Thursday morning, roaring ashore initially as a Category 4 storm, killing at least one person and tearing up roofs while knocking out power for hundreds of thousands.

