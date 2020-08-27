Hurricane Laura Knocks Out Power For Hundreds Of Thousands In Louisiana And Texas

Sunlight Reveals Hurricane Laura Storm Damage In Port Arthur
Heavy rain from Hurricane Laura hits homes in Texas
Heavy rain from Hurricane Laura hits homes in Texas today (August 27).
Footage from the early hours of the morning shows the downpour hitting properties shortly after the storm caused devastation in..
French Quarter in New Orleans hit with torrential rain as Hurricane Laura approaches
Hurricane Laura has reached Category 4 strength ahead of anticipated landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border.