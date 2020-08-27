|
California resident: fire-ravaged area a 'moonscape'
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
California fire officials are cautiously optimistic after cooler, foggy weather has rolled into fire zones, while they assess the damage from hundreds of wildfires that have scorched more than 2,000 square miles across the state. (Aug. 27)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Kurt Cobain's iconic guitar sells for €5.4 million in California auction
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:19Published
Virtual power plants are coming to California apartment buildingsNaomi Hawk works on a job site installing solar panels on the roof of an apartment complex in SE Washington D.C. on August 27, 2019. | Photo by Michael S...
The Verge
What to Know About California’s Coronavirus Testing ExpansionThursday: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal that would more than double the state’s testing capacity and criticized federal guidelines.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus live updates: California to more than double testing; Laura evacuations complicated by COVID; 1M more unemployment claims?Coronavirus complicates Hurricane Laura evacuations. California, Nevada boost testing. Disneyland 'ready' to reopen. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this