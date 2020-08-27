Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California resident: fire-ravaged area a 'moonscape'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
California fire officials are cautiously optimistic after cooler, foggy weather has rolled into fire zones, while they assess the damage from hundreds of wildfires that have scorched more than 2,000 square miles across the state. (Aug. 27)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Rioters start fire inside court building in Oakland, California

Rioters start fire inside court building in Oakland, California 00:24

 A court building burns in Oakland, California during riots on Wednesday night (August 26). Police said that ''violent protesters vandalized and started a fire'' at the Alameda County Superior Court on Fallon Street. Officers arrived at the area to extinguish the blaze. ''Please stay clear of...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

Kurt Cobain's iconic guitar sells for €5.4 million in California auction [Video]

Kurt Cobain's iconic guitar sells for €5.4 million in California auction

Kurt Cobain's iconic guitar sells for €5.4 million in California auction

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:19Published

Virtual power plants are coming to California apartment buildings

 Naomi Hawk works on a job site installing solar panels on the roof of an apartment complex in SE Washington D.C. on August 27, 2019. | Photo by Michael S...
The Verge

What to Know About California’s Coronavirus Testing Expansion

 Thursday: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal that would more than double the state’s testing capacity and criticized federal guidelines.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus live updates: California to more than double testing; Laura evacuations complicated by COVID; 1M more unemployment claims?

 Coronavirus complicates Hurricane Laura evacuations. California, Nevada boost testing. Disneyland 'ready' to reopen. Latest COVID-19 news.
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Inside Story of California's 2018 Camp Fire [Video]

The Inside Story of California's 2018 Camp Fire

Students at Paradise High School recall the moment when the deadliest wildfire in California’s history destroyed their town.

Credit: The New Yorker     Duration: 23:18Published
California’s Historically Destructive Wildfire Season [Video]

California’s Historically Destructive Wildfire Season

In just over a week, California wildfires burned more than 1.2 million acres, compared with an annual average of 450,000 acres over the last five years.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:33Published
Firefighters Hoping To Keep Momentum Against California Wildfire Battles [Video]

Firefighters Hoping To Keep Momentum Against California Wildfire Battles

Aided by weather and reinforcements, firefighters were cautiously optimistic Tuesday about their progress to pen in California wildfires that have killed at least seven people and burned more than..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Wildfires wreaking ‘profound damage’ in multiple California dioceses

 Denver Newsroom, Aug 22, 2020 / 03:34 am (CNA).- As wildfires rage across California, scorching more than 700,000 acres of land in multiple dioceses and killing...
CNA Also reported by •9to5MacCBS News

California's jobless rate improves; economy still struggling

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California added more than 140,000 jobs in July, lowering its historic high unemployment rate to 13.3% amid a coronavirus pandemic...
SeattlePI.com

California wildfires force more than 60,000 from their homes

 An outbreak of more than 500 wildfires in California has forced more than 60,000 people from their homes. Carter Evans reports.
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this