Protesters Build Guillotine Outside Home of Amazon's Jeff Bezos
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Jeff Bezos is now richest person ever, worth $200 billion, according to Forbes - and minimum wage proponents marked the news by building a guillotine outside his house in Washington, D.C., the Washington Examiner reported...
