Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters Build Guillotine Outside Home of Amazon's Jeff Bezos

Newsmax Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos is now richest person ever, worth $200 billion, according to Forbes - and minimum wage proponents marked the news by building a guillotine outside his house in Washington, D.C., the Washington Examiner reported...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln [Video]

Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln

Amazon.com Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock [Video]

Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $3.1 billion worth of his company's stock between Monday and Tuesday. Business Insider reports the two-day selling spree surpassed the $2.8 billion worth of Amazon..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published
MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.7B to Charity After Split With Jeff Bezos [Video]

MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.7B to Charity After Split With Jeff Bezos

MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.7B to Charity After Split With Jeff Bezos Since divorcing the Amazon CEO last year, Scott has donated to over 100 organizations. They include nonprofits that center around..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Protesters set up a guillotine outside Jeff Bezos' mansion and demanded higher wages for Amazon workers after the CEO's net worth surpassed $200 billion

 The protest came the day after Bezos' net worth exceeded $200 billion for the first time, making him one of the richest people in history.
Business Insider Also reported by •Daily Caller

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion. Protesters built him a guillotine.

 The richest man in the world's wealth reached an estimated $202 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this