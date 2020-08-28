George Floyd's brother and sister speak at March on Washington

Million Person March protest against systemic racism



Interview with Anthony Spencer a protest organiser as demonstrators gather atNotting Hill gate for the 'Million People March' against systemic racism,before marching to Hyde Park. The purpose of the march is to call for an endof racial discrimination against ethnic minorities in the UK and elsewhere,inspired by the historic action taking in the USA in 1995. The march is madeall the more poignant following a series of Black Lives Matter protestsworldwide in recent months, following the deaths of George Floyd and BellyMujinga, and the more recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, USA.

