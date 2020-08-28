|
George Floyd's brother and sister speak at March on Washington
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
"I wish George were here to see this right now," George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told the crowd at the March on Washington for racial justice and police reform. "We have to be the change," his sister, Bridgett Floyd, said. Watch their emotional remarks.
