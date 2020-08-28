Global  
 

George Floyd's brother and sister speak at March on Washington

CBS News Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
"I wish George were here to see this right now," George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told the crowd at the March on Washington for racial justice and police reform. "We have to be the change," his sister, Bridgett Floyd, said. Watch their emotional remarks.
News video: George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped

George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped 00:35

 The former Minneapolis police officer who stood with his foot on the neck of George Floyd has asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against him. Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes, in the presence of three other officers. All have been fired....

Killing of George Floyd

Washington, D.C.

