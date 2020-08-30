|
Holocaust survivors will be able to share their stories after death thanks to a new project
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Survivors of the Holocaust now have the chance to preserve their stories in a way that allows them to directly answer future generations' questions about their experiences. Lesley Stahl reports.
|
|
