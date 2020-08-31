North Carolina man released from prison after 44 years behind bars for wrongful conviction Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

64-year-old Ronnie Long, who has always said he was innocent of raping a woman in 1976, was suddenly released late last week after the state of North Carolina admitted it could no longer defend the case and asked a court to vacate his convictions. Only on "CBS This Morning," Erin Moriarty spoke to Ronnie Long in his first sit-down interview since his release.


