North Carolina man released from prison after 44 years behind bars for wrongful conviction

CBS News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
64-year-old Ronnie Long, who has always said he was innocent of raping a woman in 1976, was suddenly released late last week after the state of North Carolina admitted it could no longer defend the case and asked a court to vacate his convictions. Only on "CBS This Morning," Erin Moriarty spoke to Ronnie Long in his first sit-down interview since his release.
Innocent Mississippi Man Who Spent Decades Behind Bars Is Finally Free [Video]

Innocent Mississippi Man Who Spent Decades Behind Bars Is Finally Free

Mississippi man Curtis Flowers was tried for the same 1996 quadruple murder six times. He spent nearly two dozen years behind bars and was sentenced to death four times. Now, Curtis Flowers is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
North Carolina man convicted of rape in 1976 released after conviction vacated [Video]

North Carolina man convicted of rape in 1976 released after conviction vacated

Ronnie Long, a man who has long maintained his innocence after a rape conviction in 1976, has been freed from prison.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 01:53Published
Tampa man walks free after 37 years in prison for murder [Video]

Tampa man walks free after 37 years in prison for murder

Robert DuBoise speaks for the first time after his release from prison for the wrongful conviction of 1983 rape and murder.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 14:38Published

