North Carolina man released from prison after 44 years behind bars for wrongful conviction
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
64-year-old Ronnie Long, who has always said he was innocent of raping a woman in 1976, was suddenly released late last week after the state of North Carolina admitted it could no longer defend the case and asked a court to vacate his convictions. Only on "CBS This Morning," Erin Moriarty spoke to Ronnie Long in his first sit-down interview since his release.
