Portland police declare riot after protesters march on Mayor Ted Wheeler's residence, burning debris thrown into building

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Portland Police declared a riot on Monday after roughly hundreds of protesters marched on Mayor Ted Wheeler's residence at a condominium tower to demand his resignation, according to reports.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'

Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' 01:38

 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.

