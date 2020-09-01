Portland police declare riot after protesters march on Mayor Ted Wheeler's residence, burning debris thrown into building
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Portland Police declared a riot on Monday after roughly hundreds of protesters marched on Mayor Ted Wheeler's residence at a condominium tower to demand his resignation, according to reports.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.