First American dosed with Oxford-AstraZeneca phase three COVID-19 vaccine speaks out

S&P Has Room To Explode Another 11%



S&P 500 can explode a further 11% and touch 3,900 before the end of the year. But, the growth will be dependent on if Pres. Trump's revolutionary vaccine plan gets recognized Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull told Business Insider: "I would predict the S&P to flirt with 3,900." The White House is mulling an emergency use authorization for UK-based AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine before the November election.

