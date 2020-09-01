|
First American dosed with Oxford-AstraZeneca phase three COVID-19 vaccine speaks out
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Oxford University, in partnership with AstraZeneca, started testing the first U.S. volunteers as part of its phase three COVID-19 vaccine trial. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" with an exclusive interview with an American in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
