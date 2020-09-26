Can Centre procure Rs 80,000 crore to buy, distribute COVID-19 vaccine across India? SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

India's Coronavirus tally soars past 62 lakh with 80,472 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News



India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 62-lakh mark with 80,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country now has 62,25,764 total cases of coronavirus, including.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago

Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India?



Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; government’s 5-pt plan to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:36 Published 1 week ago