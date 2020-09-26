Global  
 

Can Centre procure Rs 80,000 crore to buy, distribute COVID-19 vaccine across India? SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

DNA Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
On September 16, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to restart its phase two and three clinical trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
News video: India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA

India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA 02:20

 While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting COVID-19 crisis. "From India's Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of...

India's Coronavirus tally soars past 62 lakh with 80,472 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News [Video]

India's Coronavirus tally soars past 62 lakh with 80,472 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 62-lakh mark with 80,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country now has 62,25,764 total cases of coronavirus, including..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India? [Video]

Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India?

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; government’s 5-pt plan to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:36Published
How can India revive growth? [Video]

How can India revive growth?

India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:32Published

Can Centre procure Rs 80,000 crore to buy, distribute COVID-19 vaccine across India? SII CEO Adar Poonawalla asks

 On September 16, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to restart its phase two and three clinical trials for...
DNA

I wish government's Covid vaccine strategy was 'Mann ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi

 Gandhi's tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi aired his monthly 'Mann ki baat' programme on the All India Radio (AIR). Along with his comment, Gandhi...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus | COVID-19 vaccine likely to be free for the poor

 Will the government of India have ₹80,000 crore over the next one year to buy and distribute the vaccine, asks Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.
Hindu


