Fort Hood commander removed as Army begins new probe into Vanessa Guillen case

Watch: Grenade attack bid on Army in J&K; explosion on road injures many



Terrorists attempted a grenade attack on an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred at Baramulla's Azadganj bridge. The grenade missed its target and exploded on the road instead. However, at least 5 people were injured, with 2 seriously hurt. The latter were admitted to a hospital in Srinagar. The market where the blast took place had opened after a 6-day local lockdown, necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the second such incident in a span of 24 hours. The first attack was in Sopore on August 30. The grenade in Baramulla was possibly thrown from an old hospital building. Watch the full video for more.

