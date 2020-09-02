Global  
 

Fort Hood commander removed as Army begins new probe into Vanessa Guillen case

CBS News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The commander of Fort Hood, Major General Scott Efflandt, has been removed from his position and denied a promotion as the Army opens a new investigation into his chain of command's response to the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen. Mireya Villarreal reports.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Family Of Fort Hood Solider Vanessa Guillen Continues Fight For Independent Investigation

Family Of Fort Hood Solider Vanessa Guillen Continues Fight For Independent Investigation 00:43

 Family Of Fort Hood Solider Vanessa Guillen Continues Fight For Independent Investigation

Army Army Military branch for ground warfare

Army to Investigate Chain of Command’s Actions at Fort Hood After Killing

 Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy asked those leading the inquiry to examine whether commanders at the Texas base allowed a climate of harassment to spread.
NYTimes.com
Watch: Grenade attack bid on Army in J&K; explosion on road injures many [Video]

Watch: Grenade attack bid on Army in J&K; explosion on road injures many

Terrorists attempted a grenade attack on an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred at Baramulla's Azadganj bridge. The grenade missed its target and exploded on the road instead. However, at least 5 people were injured, with 2 seriously hurt. The latter were admitted to a hospital in Srinagar. The market where the blast took place had opened after a 6-day local lockdown, necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the second such incident in a span of 24 hours. The first attack was in Sopore on August 30. The grenade in Baramulla was possibly thrown from an old hospital building. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:14Published

Mann Ki Baat: PM mentions 'Sophie' and 'Vida', the two award-winning Army dogs

 Military sources said Vida, belonging to an Army dog unit under Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command, was instrumental in the timely detection of five mines..
IndiaTimes
Madhya Pradesh: CM conducts aerial survey; floods reported; Army, NDRF deployed [Video]

Madhya Pradesh: CM conducts aerial survey; floods reported; Army, NDRF deployed

Torrential rains over the last two days triggered flooding in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Hoshangabad, where the Army and the NDRF were roped in on Saturday to rescue people from inundated areas, officials said. Sehore and Chhindwara districts also continue to be lashed by heavy rains, which sent water bodies in these regions into spate, they said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of the inundated areas of Hoshangabad and Sehore districts and the hailstorm-hit parts along the Narmada river for one-and-a-half hours on Saturday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:42Published

Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas

Eye Opener: Trump makes controversial visit to Kenosha amid unrest

 President Trump toured damage done in Kenosha, Wisconsin by recent protests as critics accuse the president of stoking racial tensions. Also, the Army announced..
CBS News

Mississippi state flag, Fort Hood leadership change, Thunder-Rockets: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Proposed design for new Mississippi state flag to be unveiled, new leadership at Fort Hood amid investigation and more things to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Fort Hood commander removed from post after soldier deaths

 Fort Hood Senior Commander Major General Scott Efflandt is being pushed aside as several high-level investigations are underway. Since March, at least 10..
CBS News

Killing of Vanessa Guillén Killing of Vanessa Guillén Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier

Army launches new probe into Fort Hood after soldier's death

 Vanessa Guillén's remains were found about two months after she disappeared in April, and she is believed to have been killed by a fellow soldier who later died..
CBS News

Army shakes up leadership at Fort Hood after brutal murder of Vanessa Guillen

 The Army Tuesday announced a shakeup and investigation of leadership at Fort Hood, Texas after the brutal murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen who had complained of..
USATODAY.com

