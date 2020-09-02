|
Fort Hood commander removed as Army begins new probe into Vanessa Guillen case
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The commander of Fort Hood, Major General Scott Efflandt, has been removed from his position and denied a promotion as the Army opens a new investigation into his chain of command's response to the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen. Mireya Villarreal reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Army Military branch for ground warfare
Army to Investigate Chain of Command’s Actions at Fort Hood After KillingArmy Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy asked those leading the inquiry to examine whether commanders at the Texas base allowed a climate of harassment to spread.
NYTimes.com
Watch: Grenade attack bid on Army in J&K; explosion on road injures many
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14Published
Mann Ki Baat: PM mentions 'Sophie' and 'Vida', the two award-winning Army dogsMilitary sources said Vida, belonging to an Army dog unit under Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command, was instrumental in the timely detection of five mines..
IndiaTimes
Madhya Pradesh: CM conducts aerial survey; floods reported; Army, NDRF deployed
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:42Published
Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas
Eye Opener: Trump makes controversial visit to Kenosha amid unrestPresident Trump toured damage done in Kenosha, Wisconsin by recent protests as critics accuse the president of stoking racial tensions. Also, the Army announced..
CBS News
Mississippi state flag, Fort Hood leadership change, Thunder-Rockets: 5 things to know WednesdayProposed design for new Mississippi state flag to be unveiled, new leadership at Fort Hood amid investigation and more things to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Fort Hood commander removed from post after soldier deathsFort Hood Senior Commander Major General Scott Efflandt is being pushed aside as several high-level investigations are underway. Since March, at least 10..
CBS News
Killing of Vanessa Guillén Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier
Army launches new probe into Fort Hood after soldier's deathVanessa Guillén's remains were found about two months after she disappeared in April, and she is believed to have been killed by a fellow soldier who later died..
CBS News
Army shakes up leadership at Fort Hood after brutal murder of Vanessa GuillenThe Army Tuesday announced a shakeup and investigation of leadership at Fort Hood, Texas after the brutal murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen who had complained of..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this