12/9: CBSN AM
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Republicans ready to counter democrats' claims during House Judiciary Committee hearing; Craigslist gets first official mobile app
12/24: CBSN AMRepublicans, Democrats locked in impeachment impasse; climate change threaten reindeer habitats
CBS News
2/25: CBSN AMDemocratic candidates take debate stage in South Carolina; Hong Kong bookseller gets 10 years in jail
CBS News
3/3: CBSN AMSix people dead from virus in Washington state; Democrats hope to flip North Carolina Blue
CBS News
Biden calls for police to be charged over shootingsThe Democratic White House candidate spoke after completing a record-breaking fundraising haul.
BBC News
Americans see their rights to protest threatened, a poll finds, and some Republicans are less troubled by that.
NYTimes.com
Health care powered Democratic victories in 2018. The party hopes for a repeat.With the pandemic highlighting the importance of health coverage, Democrats are leaning into health care as a campaign issue. Republicans appear to be on shakier..
NYTimes.com
NYTimes.com
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'
Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign
