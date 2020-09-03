Global  
 

Zimbabwe suffers its worst drought in a century, with half the population suffering food insecurity

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020
According to the World Food Programme, Zimbabwe needs more than $200 million in emergency aid. Climate change is being widely blamed for the crisis, as CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports from South Africa.
