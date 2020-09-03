|
Zimbabwe suffers its worst drought in a century, with half the population suffering food insecurity
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
According to the World Food Programme, Zimbabwe needs more than $200 million in emergency aid. Climate change is being widely blamed for the crisis, as CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports from South Africa.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zimbabwe Landlocked country in southeastern Africa
Zimbabwean protest leader freed on bail in fourth attempt
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published
Zimbabwe to return land seized from foreign farmersHundreds of mainly European farmers could benefit from the move, aimed at mending relations with the West.
BBC News
Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for Zimbabwe than MugabeA year ago this week, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa strained credulity when he declared in a Bloomberg TV interview, “We have rejoined the family of..
WorldNews
Zimbabwe is now investigating mystery elephant deaths, tooAfter more than 250 elephants die in Botswana for unknown reasons, neighboring Zimbabwe reports 11 deaths, and suggests overpopulation could be the cause.
CBS News
World Food Programme Food-assistance branch of the United Nations
Senegal eases COVID-19 restrictions as food crisis looms
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
Debora Patta South African broadcast journalist and editor
Why have great white sharks completely disappeared from Cape Town's False Bay?Great white sharks have disappeared off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa. There have been zero shark sightings in False Bay this year and only around 50 last..
CBS News
WorldView: Attack in Niger, Israeli election, and moreIn today's world headlines: An attack in Niger kills more than 70; Israel will hold an unprecedented third national election in less than a year; and debris..
CBS News
WorldView: U.S. military role in Africa, Mexico prison escape, Prince Harry and the tabloidsA U.S. general called for continued partnership with African countries in the fight against extremism. Ten prison guards in Mexico City are being questioned..
CBS News
WorldView: Caribbean earthquake, Huawei meeting, East Africa locust plagueA 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck between Jamaica and Cuba, with tremors felt around the region. U.S. and U.K. leaders are meeting about Huawei spying fears. And..
CBS News
South Africa Southernmost country in Africa
Global: Amnesty analysis reveals over 7,000 health workers have died from COVID-19New analysis by Amnesty International has found that at least 7,000 health workers have died around the world after contracting COVID-19. At least 1,320 health..
WorldNews
Coronavirus in South Africa: Misuse of Covid-19 funds 'frightening'South African authorities paid five times the recommended price for PPE, the auditor general finds.
BBC News
Daughter of arrested ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero says he was ‘kidnapped’ in DubaiJOHANNESBURG, South Africa — The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped”..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this