Chadwick Boseman statue gets the go-ahead A sculpture of Boseman will be erected in his hometown.

A recently publicized text message from late actor Chadwick Boseman gives even more insight into how much of a real superhero he was to his youngest fans.

The South Carolina sample ballots did not include the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris until reporters started asking questions.

The presidential race is heating up, and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is already eyeing Super Tuesday. The former New York City mayor is ditching early..

AMC honors Chadwick Boseman



AMC is honoring the late Chadwick Boseman. They are re-releasing the bio-pic 42 where Boseman played Jackie Robinson. It will be shown in more than 300 locations. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:14 Published 20 hours ago

Chadwick Boseman battled 'hardcore pain' to complete final movie



Chadwick Boseman was determined to finish work on his final movie, Netflix's Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, before his tragic de*th from colon cancer last Friday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 20 hours ago