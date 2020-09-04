Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman's hometown honors fallen star at memorial

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
In a public memorial, Chadwick Boseman was remembered as a hometown hero who brought a sense of pride to his native Anderson, South Carolina. (Sept. 4)
 
 A sculpture of Chadwick Boseman will be erected in his hometown, the mayor's office has confirmed.

Hollywood stars mourn 'magnetic' Boseman

 Sharon Stone, Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon share their thoughts about Chadwick Boseman's death. (Sept. 4)
 
Producer shares moving text from Chadwick Boseman

 A recently publicized text message from late actor Chadwick Boseman gives even more insight into how much of a real superhero he was to his youngest fans.
