Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Reinoehl: Prime suspect in fatal shooting of 'Patriot Prayer' backer is dead

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Michael Reinoehl, the prime suspect in the deadly shooting of Aaron 'Jay' Danielson in Portland was killed as federal agents tried to arrest him.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Michael Reinoehl: Prime suspect in fatal shooting of 'Patriot Prayer' backer is dead

Michael Reinoehl: Prime suspect in fatal shooting of 'Patriot Prayer' backer is dead 01:18

 Michael Reinoehl, the prime suspect in the deadly shooting of Aaron 'Jay' Danielson in Portland was killed as federal agents tried to arrest him.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Patriot Prayer American far-right political group

Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting Is Reported Killed as Officers Move In

 Michael Forest Reinoehl, an antifa supporter, died when law enforcement went to arrest him. He was being investigated in the fatal shooting of a member of the..
NYTimes.com

Portland protest shooting: Oregon State Police returning; what is Patriot Prayer; Trump Kenosha visit

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a plan to curb violence in Portland following a fatal shooting and clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.
 
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump pays tribute to man killed in Portland, battles with mayor

 US president Donald Trump paid tribute to the man shot and killed wearing a Patriot Prayer baseball cap during violent clashes between the president's supporters..
New Zealand Herald

What is the right-wing group Patriot Prayer linked to Portland confrontations and who is Joey Gibson?

 The fatal shooting of a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer has shined a spotlight on the group and its founder, Joey Gibson.
 
USATODAY.com

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland protest shooting suspect killed by police during arrest

 Michael Reinoehl, the man wanted in connection to a deadly protest shooting in Portland, Oregon, was killed as police attempted to arrest him. CBS News..
CBS News
Anti-fascist shooting suspect killed during arrest [Video]

Anti-fascist shooting suspect killed during arrest

Police say they shot dead an anti-fascist activist, Michael Reinoehl, on Thursday as they moved in to arrest him for the alleged fatal shooting of a right-wing activist in Portland, Oregon, last weekend. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

Suspect in Portland shooting killed by law enforcement

 As Portland protests inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement approach 100 continuous days this weekend, law enforcement shot and killed a suspect in a fatal..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Man suspected of killing right-wing protester shot by police

 The man suspected of shooting and killing a right-wing protester in Portland was killed by police. Also, Joe Biden says he spoke with Jacob Blake, who was shot..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Alleged suspect in fatal Portland shooting killed during arrest in Washington [Video]

Alleged suspect in fatal Portland shooting killed during arrest in Washington

Footage shows the alleged body of a suspect in a shooting which left a right-wing activist dead has been killed during his arrest in Olympia, Washington on September 3. The 48-year-old suspect,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
Maryland State Police Give Update On Fatal Shooting Of DWI Suspect Along I-95 [Video]

Maryland State Police Give Update On Fatal Shooting Of DWI Suspect Along I-95

Maryland State Police share preliminary information about the fatal shooting of a DWI suspect along I-95.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 08:43Published
Police Seek Suspect Involved In Fatal Shooting On Detroit's Southwest Side [Video]

Police Seek Suspect Involved In Fatal Shooting On Detroit's Southwest Side

Police Seek Suspect Involved In Fatal Shooting On Detroit's Southwest Side

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Suspect In Portland Protest Shooting Killed By Police

Suspect In Portland Protest Shooting Killed By Police Watch VideoA suspect in a deadly shooting during a clash between protesters in Portland, Oregon, has been shot and killed by law enforcement. The U.S....
Newsy Also reported by •BBC NewsWorldNewsNPRNYTimes.comCBS NewsFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

Cops searching for suspect who rammed car through crowd of protesters in New York

 Police are still searching for a suspect after a car rammed through a crowd of protesters in Times Square.  
USATODAY.com

Police make arrest in violent sexual assault just hours after releasing surveillance image of suspect

 Police have made an arrest in a violent sexual assault at a Vaughan office building, just hours after releasing a surveillance camera image of a suspect in the...
CP24


Tweets about this