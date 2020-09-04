|
Michael Reinoehl: Prime suspect in fatal shooting of 'Patriot Prayer' backer is dead
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Michael Reinoehl, the prime suspect in the deadly shooting of Aaron 'Jay' Danielson in Portland was killed as federal agents tried to arrest him.
