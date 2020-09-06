The real Paris Hilton

Jessica Alba Makeup In Under Five Minutes



If you didn't know, Jessica Alba started her own YouTube channel while we were all on lockdown due to the pandemic. Since then, she's consistently posted videos about beauty, fashion, food, and even ASMR. In her most recent video, the Honest Beauty founder showcased her speedy makeup skills by banging out a full look in less than five minutes flat.

