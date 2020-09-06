Global  
 

The art of the "60 Minutes" follow-up

CBS News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
This week on "60 Minutes," correspondent Lesley Stahl and producer Shari Finkelstein revisit a story they originally reported in 2009. It's one of several follow-ups they've done on the broadcast
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/6

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner explores the Great American Lawn. Plus: David Martin interviews former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok,..
CBS News

Netflix and the management style behind its success

 In his new book, "No Rules Rules," Reed Hastings, the co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix, spells out his highly-unorthodox management style, a radical candor..
CBS News

"60 Minutes" Rewind: 2009 report, "Mind Reading"

 How often have you wondered what your spouse is really thinking? Or your boss? Or the guy sitting across from you on the bus? Lesley Stahl reported on scientific..
CBS News

60 Minutes Rewind: Mind Reading, 2009

 In 2009, Lesley Stahl reported on promising research that allows scientists to get a glimpse at human thoughts. Sunday, 60 Minutes will report on the research..
CBS News

