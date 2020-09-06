The art of the "60 Minutes" follow-up

Ten years ago, 60 Minutes met a team of scientists at Carnegie Mellon University who had begun to decode simple thoughts inside the brain. Now they've moved on..

This week on "60 Minutes," correspondent Lesley Stahl and producer Shari Finkelstein revisit a story they originally reported in 2009. It's one of several..

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner explores the Great American Lawn. Plus: David Martin interviews former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok,..

In his new book, "No Rules Rules," Reed Hastings, the co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix, spells out his highly-unorthodox management style, a radical candor..

How to make the perfect mall pretzels from scratch



Who doesn’t love mall pretzels? Follow along as Jessica Lugo (@bakemepretti) makes these tantalizing, sugary, buttery treats from scratch! Check out the full recipe below. What you’ll need:- 1 ½.. Credit: Localish Duration: 07:37 Published 1 week ago

Try This 13-Minute Ab Workout From Kayla Itsines's New 100% Equipment-Free Program



Kayla Itsines listened when you all said that finding equipment and figuring out how to train at home (and in small spaces) was becoming a challenge. To help you all maintain a consistent workout.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 04:22 Published on August 4, 2020