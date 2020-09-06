|
The art of the 60 Minutes follow-up
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl and producer Shari Finkelstein revisit a story they originally reported in 2009. It's one of several follow-ups they've done on the broadcast
