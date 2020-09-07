Global  
 

Orca That Carried Dead Calf for 17 Days Gives Birth Again

Monday, 7 September 2020
Researchers spotted the killer whale they call J35 alongside her “robust and lively” new calf on Saturday — a ray of hope for the endangered Southern Resident population off the Pacific Northwest.
Killer whale Killer whale Largest living species of dolphin


Southern resident killer whales Southern resident killer whales Pod of orca whales in the Salish Sea


Pacific Northwest Pacific Northwest Region that includes parts of Canada and the United States

