Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Record-smashing heat in California as wildfires burn statewide

CBS News Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
L.A. County, San Francisco set high temperature marks. "Looks like Mars" at scene of dramatic rescue of hundreds by chopper. Power outages avoided, for now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: California ISO Declares Stage 2 Emergency, Announces Possible Outages As Extreme Heat Spreads Statewide

California ISO Declares Stage 2 Emergency, Announces Possible Outages As Extreme Heat Spreads Statewide 01:28

 The California ISO declared a Stage 2 emergency, with rotating power outages possible statewide. Kandiss Crone reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

AP Top Stories September 7 A

 Here's the latest for Monday September 7th: Over 200 rescued from California wildfire; Protests in Rochester, NY; India has second-most coronavirus cases of any..
USATODAY.com

Helicopters rescue over 200 from Calif. wildfires

 Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra..
USATODAY.com

California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires

 (CNN)California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state following a..
WorldNews
Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety [Video]

Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety

Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after anexplosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’sSierra National Forest. It was one of dozens of fires burning on Sunday amidrecord-breaking temperatures that strained the state's electrical grid andthreatened power outages for millions. The California Office of EmergencyServices said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescueswhich began late on Saturday and continued into Sunday morning at Mammoth PoolReservoir.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

At least 63 rescued by military helicopters after wildfire in Sierra National Forest

 The Fresno Fire Department said at least 63 people had been rescued by National Guard helicopters amid the fast-moving Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest..
CBS News

Californians urged to prevent holiday virus spike

 San Francisco Mayor London Breed is asking residents and visitors to be especially diligent in wearing masks and socially distancing over the Labor Day weekend..
USATODAY.com

Marvel’s Avengers has a surprisingly good campaign thanks to Ms. Marvel

 Marvel’s Avengers is something of a superhero take on the Destiny formula. It’s a game where you can play as your favorite comic book hero, team up with..
The Verge

Apple will delay enforcing ad privacy controls that hit Facebook and developers

 San Francisco (CNN Business)Apple will delay the implementation of new privacy controls that curb advertisers' ability to track its device users across the..
WorldNews

Mars Mars Fourth planet from the Sun in the Solar System

Are aliens hiding in plain sight?

 In July, three unmanned missions blasted off to Mars – from China ( Tianwen-1 ), the US ( Nasa’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover) and the United Arab Emirates (..
WorldNews
Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews [Video]

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix series, 'Away.' The stars opened up about their show that follows five astronauts from across the globe on the first mission to Mars.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:21Published
NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket [Video]

NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket

NASA plans to send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface by 2024, with a goal of exploring Mars targeted for the mid-2030s.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Today in History for September 3rd

 Highlights of this day in history: Britain and France declare war on Nazi Germany; The Treaty of Paris ends the American Revolution; Bloody end to the Beslan..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires [Video]

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety overnight after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreational site in California's Sierra National..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published
Red Flag Warning Prompts Bay Area Residents to Prepare for Wildfire Power Shutoffs [Video]

Red Flag Warning Prompts Bay Area Residents to Prepare for Wildfire Power Shutoffs

Cal ISO managed to meet demand on Sunday but, later in the week, PG&E might start cutting power on purpose as changing winds ramp up the fire danger. Betty Yu reports. (9-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:32Published
'Dangerous Heat' Forecast Throughout Southern California For Labor Day Holiday Weekend [Video]

'Dangerous Heat' Forecast Throughout Southern California For Labor Day Holiday Weekend

Dangerous heat is forecast for the long Labor Day holiday weekend, raising the risks of heat-related illnesses, big wildfires and widespread power outages.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:01Published

Tweets about this

shumeigore

Mici RT @SPSheffield: We are the Socialist Party. Come and get to know us. Learn about our history; discuss our many achievements and where w… 3 minutes ago

BerkCanBvB

BerkC. RT @GenieArmy_UK: The 7th September 2019 will be a day that I’ll never ever forget!! 1 year ago today @Bandreescu_ became the US Open cha… 13 minutes ago

SPSheffield

Socialist Party | Sheffield Branch We are the Socialist Party. Come and get to know us. Learn about our history; discuss our many achievements and… https://t.co/5VmdBmauXL 15 minutes ago

akerala

Alex Kerala RT @NorthmanTrader: Today in history: September 3rd marked the top in 1929 following a furious rally fueled by wild optimism, excessive re… 15 minutes ago

A_Carvelli

A. Carvelli Today in Geek History - September 7 Geeky tidbits that we find interesting and hope you will too. https://t.co/3ESM1UMVRt 18 minutes ago

MaximusFubaris

MaximusFubarris Today in History for September 7th https://t.co/6UBJ2VFPrp via @YouTube 20 minutes ago

corksown1965

david hennessy RT @BusterKeatonSoc: #ThisDayInBuster…September 4th 1927… What an anniversary to come back to! 93 years ago today, #BusterKeaton made cinem… 24 minutes ago

dennisstampley

dennis stampley RT @FilmNewsNos: 🎬MOVIE HISTORY: 24 years ago today, September 6, 1996, the movie ‘Bulletproof’ opened in theaters! #DamonWayans #AdamSand… 39 minutes ago