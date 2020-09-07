AP Top Stories September 7 P

Watch: Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with COAS Commendation Cards



Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie were awarded with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards on the 74th Independence Day this year, for their role in different operations. Vida of an Army Dog Unit located in Northern Command and Sophie of Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad) were awarded with COAS Commendation Cards. According to the Indian Army, Vida was instrumental in detection of five mines and one grenade buried underground and Sophie, an explosive detection dog sniffed out the presence of initiator/accelerant which could have been hastily used to fabricate an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), thereby saving precious lives.

