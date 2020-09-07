|
AP Top Stories September 7 P
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Monday, September 7th: Labor Day unofficially kicks off fall campaign season; Russia's Navalny off induced coma, responsive; Brazil celebrates Independence Day; Mexico City's Fine Arts Palace Museum readies for reopening.
Pence and Harris Vie for Wisconsin as Trump Vents From the White HouseThe unofficial Labor Day kickoff to the fall campaign centered on Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two pivotal states for both the president and Joseph R. Biden Jr.
NYTimes.com
Labor Day parties and crammed beaches bring concerns about coronavirus spreadAmericans pushed coronavirus regulations to the brink this Labor Day weekend as crowds flocked to beaches and parties. Nikki Battiste reports.
CBS News
Tensions rise in Portland as city braces for opposing protestsAfter more than 100 consecutive days of Black Lives Matter protests, the city of Portland is again on edge Monday as opposing groups stage Labor Day..
CBS News
Americans push coronavirus regulations to the brink on holidaySome are concerned there could be new spikes in coronavirus cases after many people didn't heed warnings to avoid large gatherings this Labor Day weekend.
CBS News
Putin critic Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital saysFILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to..
WorldNews
Alexei Navalny wakes from coma, German hospital confirmsRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned by a weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent, is now out of a medically induced coma and is..
New Zealand Herald
Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:55Published
Navalny out of coma and responsive, says German hospitalThe German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said he has been taken out of an induced coma and is responsive. Mr Navalny, a fierce..
WorldNews
Watch: Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with COAS Commendation Cards
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17Published
Leaders of different religions celebrate Independence Day together
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:34Published
India has world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published
Clinical trials of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to begin this month in countries including India: RDIFThe clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for coronavirus will be held this month in several countries including India, confirmed Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the..
IndiaTimes
India overtakes Brazil for second-most coronavirus casesIndia has overtaken Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic with more than 4.2 million people infected. The 90,802 cases added in the past..
WorldNews
