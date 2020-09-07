AP Top Stories September 7 P

Global  
 

Here's the latest for Monday, September 7th: Labor Day unofficially kicks off fall campaign season; Russia's Navalny off induced coma, responsive; Brazil celebrates Independence Day; Mexico City's Fine Arts Palace Museum readies for reopening.
 
News video: FCA Replay September 4, 2020

FCA Replay September 4, 2020 02:39

 "FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of September 4, 2020, include the reveal of the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe, a first look at the Grand Wagoneer Concept, order reservations now open for the new Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak and the Dodge...

Labor Day Labor Day Public holiday in the United States

Pence and Harris Vie for Wisconsin as Trump Vents From the White House

 The unofficial Labor Day kickoff to the fall campaign centered on Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two pivotal states for both the president and Joseph R. Biden Jr.
NYTimes.com

Labor Day parties and crammed beaches bring concerns about coronavirus spread

 Americans pushed coronavirus regulations to the brink this Labor Day weekend as crowds flocked to beaches and parties. Nikki Battiste reports.
CBS News

Tensions rise in Portland as city braces for opposing protests

 After more than 100 consecutive days of Black Lives Matter protests, the city of Portland is again on edge Monday as opposing groups stage Labor Day..
CBS News

Americans push coronavirus regulations to the brink on holiday

 Some are concerned there could be new spikes in coronavirus cases after many people didn't heed warnings to avoid large gatherings this Labor Day weekend.
CBS News

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Putin critic Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says

 FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to..
WorldNews

Alexei Navalny wakes from coma, German hospital confirms

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned by a weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent, is now out of a medically induced coma and is..
New Zealand Herald
Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital [Video]

Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:55Published

Navalny out of coma and responsive, says German hospital

 The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said he has been taken out of an induced coma and is responsive. Mr Navalny, a fierce..
WorldNews

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

Watch: Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with COAS Commendation Cards [Video]

Watch: Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with COAS Commendation Cards

Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie were awarded with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards on the 74th Independence Day this year, for their role in different operations. Vida of an Army Dog Unit located in Northern Command and Sophie of Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad) were awarded with COAS Commendation Cards. According to the Indian Army, Vida was instrumental in detection of five mines and one grenade buried underground and Sophie, an explosive detection dog sniffed out the presence of initiator/accelerant which could have been hastily used to fabricate an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), thereby saving precious lives.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Leaders of different religions celebrate Independence Day together [Video]

Leaders of different religions celebrate Independence Day together

'Mazhab nahi sikhata, aapas mein bair rakhna, hindi hain hum, watan hai hindustan hamara' meaning Religion does not teach us to bear ill-will among ourselves; we all are Indians and our homeland is Hindustan. These words from a patriotic song turned into reality when leaders of various faiths assembled at The India Imam Organization's office in New Delhi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. They together chanted slogans awakening national spirit and then hoisted the national flag, spreading the message of unity and universal brotherhood.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:34Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

India has world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases [Video]

India has world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases

India has surpassed Brazil, but despite the spike, the government is continuing with its reopening plans - including resuming metro rail services.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published

Clinical trials of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to begin this month in countries including India: RDIF

 The clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for coronavirus will be held this month in several countries including India, confirmed Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the..
IndiaTimes

India overtakes Brazil for second-most coronavirus cases

 India has overtaken Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic with more than 4.2 million people infected. The 90,802 cases added in the past..
WorldNews

Mothers Call For Blood Donations Critical To Treating Pregnancy-Related Complications [Video]

Mothers Call For Blood Donations Critical To Treating Pregnancy-Related Complications

September is "Donate for Mothers" month in Colorado. Vitalant is collecting blood to honor and support women who have had pregnancy-related complications.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:54Published
ABC Action News Latest Headlines | September 7, 7 p.m. [Video]

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | September 7, 7 p.m.

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | September 7, 7 p.m.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:48Published
Update on Trump lawsuit against Nevada [Video]

Update on Trump lawsuit against Nevada

Update on Trump-voting bill lawsuit against Nevada, the Trump campaign is asking for summary judgement on several points of the case.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published

India overtakes Brazil, has 2nd highest COVID-19 cases at 42.04 lakh

 With a highest single-day spike of 90,802 cases, India's Covid-19 tally on Monday crossed the 42 lakh mark and the country surpassed Brazil to become the second...
Mid-Day

Total Ditches Environmentally Sensitive Brazilian Oil Blocks

 French supermajor Total is giving up operatorship of five exploration blocks offshore Brazil in an environmentally sensitive area for which it has failed to...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •BBC News

Alert: India passes Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic with more than 4.2 million people infected

 NEW DELHI (AP) — India passes Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic with more than 4.2 million people infected.
SeattlePI.com


