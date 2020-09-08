Prince Harry repays UK taxpayers' money used for home renovation

Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal



The Duke of Sussex has paid back the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used torenovate Frogmore Cottage. A spokesman for Harry confirmed the duke had paidthe bill in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.The paymentwas made possible thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new multi-millionpound Netflix deal, a source said.

