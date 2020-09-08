Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry repays UK taxpayers' money used for home renovation

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Royal accounts for 2019 show that 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) was spent renovating the house in Windsor, including structural work, rewiring and new flooring.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal [Video]

Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal

The Duke of Sussex has paid back the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used torenovate Frogmore Cottage. A spokesman for Harry confirmed the duke had paidthe bill in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.The paymentwas made possible thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new multi-millionpound Netflix deal, a source said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Prince Harry: Frogmore Cottage £2.4m renovation cost repaid

 It comes after he and the Duchess of Sussex agreed a production deal with media company Netflix.
BBC News

10/18: CBSN AM

 New Jamal Khashoggi column published; thousands greet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
CBS News

Tweets about this