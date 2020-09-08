Global  
 

AP Top Stories September 8 A

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Tuesday September 8th; Trump says Pentagon leaders oppose his efforts to end wars; Harris says she would trust coronavirus vaccine if scientists approve it; California fires set new record; Trump supporters rally in Oregon.
 
0
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Financial Focus for September 7

Financial Focus for September 7 00:48

 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. A nearly $6 million safety project starts tomorrow on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas. Over Labor Day Weekend theaters saw the largest numbers of people returning to the cinema since they...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Clashes at one of two pro-Trump rallies in Oregon

 Trouble erupted between the president's backers and some Black Lives Matter protesters in the state's capital, Salem.
CBS News

Joe Exotic Asks Trump for Pardon, Says He Was Sexually Assaulted in Prison

 Joe Exotic has submitted a 257-page case to Donald Trump -- arguing various reasons why he should be pardoned from his 22-year murder-for-hire sentence --..
TMZ.com

President Trump Autographed Bible for Sale

 Here's a shocker for 54 percent of the country ... President Trump opened a Bible (that's not the shocker), signed his name in it, and now the good book could..
TMZ.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Kamala Harris meets with Jacob Blake's family in Wisconsin

 "They're carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders," Harris said
CBS News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign in key battleground states

 On Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met with labor union members in Pennsylvania, and while campaigning in Wisconsin, vice presidential hopeful..
CBS News

In Labor Day blur, Harris meets Blake family; Trump steps up

 MILWAUKEE — Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police last month to kick off her Labor Day visit to a..
WorldNews

Race for the White House: Harris meets Blakes, Trump goes on attack

 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris met the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police last month to kick off her Labour Day visit to a critical..
New Zealand Herald

California California State in the western United States

Stimulus bill, Michael Cohen's tell-all book, California wildfires: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Senate likely to take up coronavirus stimulus bill, Michael Cohen releases tell-all memoir about Trump and more news to know Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

CBS Evening News, September 7, 2020

 Creek Fire among several blazes raging amid California heat wave; Woman hands out messages of kindness to masked-up travelers at Houston airport
CBS News

California pastor holds rally in defiance of COVID guidelines

 Worship Pastor Sean Feucht has been holding Christian concerts across the U.S., like one on Sunday, in defiance of social distancing measures aimed at preventing..
CBS News

Wildfires spread in California as oppressive heat wave continues

 More than 2 million acres have burned throughout the state, an all-time record.
CBS News

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall [Video]

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Protests continued Sunday night across the United States but the flare-ups in violence and police clashes were largely absent, though 15 protesters were arrested in Portland. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published
100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest [Video]

100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest

[NFA] Protesters in Portland threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn made over 50 arrests and used tear gas on Saturday night on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city against racism and police brutality. The same day saw civil unrest in Louisville, Kentucky and Rochester, New York, Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

On This Day: 24 years ago Tupac Shakur shot in Las Vegas [Video]

On This Day: 24 years ago Tupac Shakur shot in Las Vegas

On This Day: 24 years ago Tupac Shakur was shot in Las Vegas, he died several days later.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
Trump coming to Nevada for 2 campaign events [Video]

Trump coming to Nevada for 2 campaign events

President Donald J. Trump will host 2 events in Nevada that his campaign is calling "Great American Comeback Events" in Reno on Sept. 12 and in Las Vegas on Sept. 13. More:..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Wildfire smoke causing breathing issues in Las Vegas [Video]

Wildfire smoke causing breathing issues in Las Vegas

What looked like a foggy day in the valley was actually smoke coming from wildfires in California. Jeremy Chen reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:27Published

United States: California Department Of Insurance Issues Emergency Notice To Expedite Insurance Claims And Help Survivors Of California Fires - Mayer Brown

 In a Notice dated August 26, 2020, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara of the California Department of Insurance (the "Department") requested that all property...
Mondaq

Israeli firefighters arrive to help battle California wildfires

Israeli firefighters arrive to help battle California wildfires The fires have burned more than 1.46 million acres since they started on August 15, sparked by a siege of dry lightning.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •The AgeMashableTerra Daily

