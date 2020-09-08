Global  
 

Police: North Miami Beach Man Says He ‘Lost It,’ Fatally Shot Mom 6 Times Following Argument

cbs4.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
A North Miami Beach man accused of killing his mother told detectives “he lost it" after having a heated argument with her over orange juice, an air conditioner remote, and the use of her car to search for a job, police said.
 A North Miami Beach man accused of shooting his mom 6 times and killing her told detectives “he lost it" after having a heated argument with her over orange juice, an air conditioner remote, and the use of her car to search for a job, police said.

