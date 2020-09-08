Rochester police chief, deputy retiring after Daniel Prude death
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Rochester, N.Y., Police Chief La'Ron Singletary announced his retirement from the force Tuesday amid criticism from city leaders of his handling of the police-involved death of Danieal Prude earlier this year.
Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after being physically restrained by police officers in Rochester, New York, addressed a crowd on Friday (September 4) that had gathered in his honour.
The clip shows Prude thanking the crowd and admiring them for the compassion they have...