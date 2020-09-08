Global  
 

Rochester police chief, deputy retiring after Daniel Prude death

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Rochester, N.Y., Police Chief La'Ron Singletary announced his retirement from the force Tuesday amid criticism from city leaders of his handling of the police-involved death of Danieal Prude earlier this year. 
Related news from verified sources

Rochester, N.Y., Police Chief Resigns Amid Protests Over Daniel Prude's Death

 Rochester, N.Y.'s police chief resigned Tuesday along with other department leaders. The department has been the subject of protests after the death of a Black...
NPR

Rochester Police Chief Resigns After Accusations of Cover-Up in Prude Case

 The resignation of the police chief, La’Ron Singletary, came after the state attorney general said she would set up a grand jury in the death of Daniel Prude.
NYTimes.com

Rochester Mayor Promises Police Reforms After Protests Over Daniel Prude's Death

 Mayor Lovely Warren vows to move some mental health service funds away from police. Daniel Prude died at a hospital a week after officers responded to a call for...
NPR


