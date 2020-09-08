Rochester police chief, deputy retiring after Daniel Prude death

Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark



Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34 Published 14 hours ago

Man thrashed to death by crowd after he shot dead another in Kushinagar: Police



In a bizarre incident, a man who shot dead a person was beaten to death by a crowd before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kushinagar. SP Vinod Kumar.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55 Published 15 hours ago