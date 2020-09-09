Global  
 

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" to end in 2021

CBS News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," Kim Kardashian wrote on social media.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: The End Of The World As We Know It: KUWTK To Shoot Famous Final Scene

The End Of The World As We Know It: KUWTK To Shoot Famous Final Scene 00:36

 As much as viewers may want to, it will soon be impossible to keep up with the Kardashians any longer. CNN reports Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is coming to an end after 14 years. The E! reality show premiered in 2007. It's provided the family a platform...

