"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" to end in 2021
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," Kim Kardashian wrote on social media.
Kim Kardashian announces end of long-running hit reality showKeeping Up With The Kardashians, which ran for 14 years, made the family global mega-stars.
BBC News
'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Officially Coming to an EndYou won't be 'Keeping Up' much longer -- the Kardashians are officially pulling the plug on their TV show next year. Kim Kardashian made the announcement..
TMZ.com
'Heavy hearts': 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will end in 2021 after 14 yearsKim Kardashian confirmed Tuesday that "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the reality series about her family, will come to an end in 2021.
USATODAY.com
