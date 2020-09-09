|
A New Hampshire lawmaker, Dan Feltes, beat a Sanders-backed candidate in the Democratic primary for governor.
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The victories by Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, reinforced the state’s battleground status. Corky Messner, who was endorsed by President Trump, won his primary to challenge Ms. Shaheen.
