Netflix Signs ‘Girlfriends’ Creator Mara Brock Akil to Development Deal

Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Netflix has signed a content development deal with Mara Brock Akil, who is best known for creating the comedy “Girlfriends.”



As part of the multi-year agreement, Akil will write and produce scripted content and other creative projects for Netflix.



“Girlfriends,” which aired for 8 seasons on UPN and its successor network, The CW, from 2000 to 2008, becomes available on Netflix beginning on Friday, marking the 20th anniversary since its premiere (Sept. 11, 2000).



*Also Read:* Bela Bajaria Named Netflix Global Head of TV, Cindy Holland Exits



“It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals–telling human stories for a global audience. I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best– paint portraits and murals of women, Black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television. Representation matters and so does who you build with– I can’t wait to work closely with Channing Dungey and her team to launch some great stories,” said Akil.



“We are thrilled to welcome Mara Brock Akil to Netflix. Her signature storytelling, authentic perspective and captivating characters have long entertained audiences and proven to be relevant, timely and endlessly engaging. We look forward to bringing her distinct voice, vision and passion to our global members,” said Channing Dungey, VP Original Series, Netflix.



