AT&T CFO John Stephens Saw ‘Tenet’ in Theaters and ‘Couldn’t Have Imagined’ Enjoying It as Much at Home Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )





“I couldn’t have imagined being able to see that and enjoy it in the same way here in my home,” the telecom and entertainment company senior executive vice president said of the John David Washington-Robert Pattison vehicle on Wednesday.



“We understand the distribution model is going to evolve,” Stephens said at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment conference when asked about WarnerMedia competitor Disney’s decision to make it’s tentpole “Mulan” available on streaming service Disney+.



*Also Read:* Why You Might See Christopher Nolan's Name as the 'MacGruber' Sequel Director (Video)



Amid the



“So we’re going to continue to look at it, but in no way do I want to imply that we’re not going to continue to work with those theater owners,” Stephens said. “And for a tentpole movie like “Tenet,” which I saw in the theater, it is really impressive and I couldn’t have imagined being able to see that and enjoy it in the same way here in my home.”



*Also Read:* 'Tenet' Got Box Office Boost From Moviegoers Crossing State and County Lines



“Tenet” was originally set for release in July but after several date changes and delays was ultimately pushed back to this past weekend over Labor Day, where it brought in $20 million at the domestic box office and $150 million globally. The movie opened on 2,800 screens across the country, but not in major cities like New York and Los Angeles where movie theaters remain closed. In fact, the movie actually got a boost from moviegoers who traveled across state and county lines in order to see the film in a theater or in drive-ins.



That approach was in contrast to Disney’s decision to make “Mulan” available on the same day as “Tenet” for premium streaming for $30 through Disney+, which could serve as a model for the studio or others as the pandemic continues.



