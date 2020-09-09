|
Trump Resumes the Rallies He Cherishes, but Virus Vexes His Plans
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
With hyperbole and falsehoods, the president has increased stops at airports that resemble campaign rallies, his favorite type of politicking. But Nevada said the events violated health restrictions and canceled two rallies there.
