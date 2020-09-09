Trump Resumes the Rallies He Cherishes, but Virus Vexes His Plans

COVID-19: Nevada Man Hospitalized After Apparent Reinfection



Scientists in Nevada are the latest to report a likely case of COVID-19 reinfection. They seem to have genetic evidence backing up their claim, as well. It remains to be seen whether reinfection will be a common phenomenon, says Gizmodo. This newest case suggests that a second infection can cause more severe illness than the first. This is true even in young and seemingly healthy people. However, the report about the reinfection hasn’t undergone the typical peer-review process as of yet.

