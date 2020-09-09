Global  
 

Trump Resumes the Rallies He Cherishes, but Virus Vexes His Plans

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
With hyperbole and falsehoods, the president has increased stops at airports that resemble campaign rallies, his favorite type of politicking. But Nevada said the events violated health restrictions and canceled two rallies there.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump campaign: President to travel to Nevada on dates as planned

Trump campaign: President to travel to Nevada on dates as planned 00:43

 The Trump campaign tells 13 Action News that President Donald Trump will travel to Nevada on the dates planned and that additional details will be announced soon, after reports that his rallies this weekend were canceled.

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring [Video]

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in what amounted to a "dereliction" of his duty. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump, Biden campaigning differs amid pandemic

 With less than eight weeks until the Nov. 3 election, US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are taking diametrically opposite approaches..
Whistleblower claims Trump administration politicized intelligence at DHS

 A whistleblower at the Department of Homeland Security, who was recently demoted, claims that he was ordered to suppress details in intelligence reports that the..
Bloomberg ditches early states and focuses ad money on Super Tuesday contests

 The presidential race is heating up, and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is already eyeing Super Tuesday. The former New York City mayor is ditching early..
2/20: CBSN AM

 Candidates take aim at Mike Bloomberg in Nevada debate; Mount Vernon pulls souvenir Washington dentures
Nevada extends eviction moratorium amid grim tourism outlook

 "I'm behind in my rent, my electricity, everything," said Elizabeth Renteria, who used to be a guest room attendant on the Strip.
COVID-19: Nevada Man Hospitalized After Apparent Reinfection [Video]

COVID-19: Nevada Man Hospitalized After Apparent Reinfection

Scientists in Nevada are the latest to report a likely case of COVID-19 reinfection. They seem to have genetic evidence backing up their claim, as well. It remains to be seen whether reinfection will be a common phenomenon, says Gizmodo. This newest case suggests that a second infection can cause more severe illness than the first. This is true even in young and seemingly healthy people. However, the report about the reinfection hasn’t undergone the typical peer-review process as of yet.

