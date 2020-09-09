Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca halts coronavirus vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill

CBS News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
AstraZeneca abruptly halted its coronavirus vaccine trial after a participant developed neurological symptoms, but it's not yet known whether it was caused by the vaccine. Nikki Battiste reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Ask Dr. Nandi: AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial after unexplained illness in volunteer

Ask Dr. Nandi: AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial after unexplained illness in volunteer 03:44

 A coronavirus vaccine trial has been paused due to a "potentially unexplained illness” that developed in a study participant.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial has been stopped after an illness. Here's what it means.

 The hold AstraZeneca placed Tuesday on its COVID-19 vaccine trials is the first major setback in pursuit of a vaccine. Such setbacks aren't uncommon.
USATODAY.com
Officials offer reassurance after AstraZeneca pause [Video]

Officials offer reassurance after AstraZeneca pause

[NFA] U.S. health officials tried to reassure the public Wednesday after AstraZeneca suspended global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a participant in Britain, casting doubt on prospects for an early rollout. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Doctor weighs in on AstraZeneca pausing its coronavirus vaccine trial

 AstraZeneca announced it is pausing its phase 3 trial of a possible COVID-19 vaccine after one participant came down with an unexplained illness. Dr. Matthew..
CBS News

Live Covid-19 News: Global Updates

 Two top health officials appeared before a Senate panel the day after AstraZeneca announced a hold in a vaccine trial. Britain will ban most gatherings of more..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Testing On Hold [Video]

AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Testing On Hold

Trials of one coronavirus vaccine are on hold. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published
AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial After Volunteer Develops Serious Complication [Video]

AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial After Volunteer Develops Serious Complication

A volunteer who received an experimental coronavirus vaccine by drugmaker AstraZeneca has developed a serious complication; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published
Mid-Morning Headlines From September 9, 2020 [Video]

Mid-Morning Headlines From September 9, 2020

The trial for a COVID-19 vaccine about to be tested on Minnesotans is now on pause and is being investigated for potentially serious side-effects (3:25). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:25Published

Tweets about this