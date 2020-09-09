|
AstraZeneca halts coronavirus vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
AstraZeneca abruptly halted its coronavirus vaccine trial after a participant developed neurological symptoms, but it's not yet known whether it was caused by the vaccine. Nikki Battiste reports.
