Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
Lindsey Graham Reportedly ‘Brokered’ Trump-Woodward Meeting, Tucker Carlson Says
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Lindsey Graham Reportedly ‘Brokered’ Trump-Woodward Meeting, Tucker Carlson Says
Thursday, 10 September 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
‘Lindsey Graham was against all that’
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tucker Carlson Asks ‘Why in the World’ Trump Spoke to Woodward, Goes After Lindsey Graham for Advising Him to Do It
Fox News' *Tucker Carlson* largely dismissed the new *Bob Woodward* book Wednesday night, but did want to know why President *Donald Trump* would've agreed to...
Mediaite
3 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
California
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Microsoft
Amazon
Facebook
AstraZeneca
Google
New York City
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Supreme Court
Brexit
San Francisco
Von Miller
Hawley
WORTH WATCHING
Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was 'Deadly' In February But Did Not Tell The Public
Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19
Wall Street rebounds to snap three-day skid
Walmart begins drone delivery tests